NBA Trade Deadline Grades, Future Odds: Mavs, Knicks, 76ers are winners, while Kings, Thunder are losers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down all of the NBA trades at the deadline and current odds for the Eastern and Western Conference champions.

Eastern Conference Champion Odds under +2000:

Boston Celtics (+130) | Milwaukee Bucks (+240) | New York Knicks (+700) | Philadelphia 76ers (+1000) | Cleveland Cavaliers (+1100) | Miami Heat (+1600)

The top four contenders in the Eastern Conference all made moves at the deadline that saw their teams improve. Milwaukee added Patrick Beverley for defense, the Knicks added more spacing and shooting with Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, while the 76ers and Celtics added picks and rotational pieces like Buddy Hield (76ers) or Xavier Tillman (Celtics).

Western Conference Champion Odds under +2000:

Denver Nuggets (+210) | Los Angeles Clippers (+280) | Phoenix Suns (+700) | Oklahoma City Thunder (+900) | Minnesota Timberwolves (+900) | Los Angeles Lakers (+1400) | Dallas Mavericks (+1800) | Sacramento Kings (+2000)

Five of the top eight teams in the West struck a deal at the deadline, but some were stinkers like the Kings adding Robin Lopez, the Timberwolves getting Monte Morris, or the Thunder receiving Gordon Hayward. Dallas added firepower to make a run at the Southeast Division title, while both Los Angeles squads were quiet at the deadline, deciding to roll as is.

Below are all the trades that happened in the NBA from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8 with trade grades and top-five best and worst overall team grades at the end.

Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets Trade

Mavs receive:



P.J. Washington

2024-second-round pick

2028 second-round pick

Hornets receive:



Grant Williams

Seth Curry

2027 first-round pick

Mavericks Trade Grade: B+

Hornets Trade Grade: B-

76ers receive:



Buddy Hield (via Pacers)

Pacers receive:



Furkan Korkmaz (via 76ers)

Doug McDermott (via Spurs)

2024 second-round pick (via Raptors)

2029 second-round pick (via Blazers)

Cash considerations (via 76ers)

Spurs receive:



Marcus Morris

2029 second-round pick (via LA Clippers)

Cash considerations

76ers Trade Grade: A

Pacers Trade Grade: B+

Spurs Trade Grade: C+

Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets Trade

Suns receive:



Royce O’Neale (via Nets)

David Roddy (via Grizzlies)

Grizzlies receive:



2026 first-round pick swap (via Suns)

Chimezie Metu (via Suns)

Yuta Watanabe (via Suns)

Nets receive:



Suns Trade Grade: B-

Grizzlies Trade Grade: C

Nets Trade Grade: C

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets Trade

Thunder receive:



Gordon Hayward

Hornets receive:



Vasilije Micic

Tre Mann

Davis Bertans

2024 second-round pick (via Rockets)

2025 second-round pick (via 76ers)

Thunder Trade Grade: C-

Hornets Trade Grade: B+

New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons Trade

Knicks get:



Alec Burks

Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons get:



Knicks Trade Grade: A

Pistons Trade Grade: B+

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Trade

Nets receive:



Raptors receive:



Nets Trade Grade: B+

Raptors Trade Grade: C+

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Bucks receive:



Patrick Beverley

76ers receive:



Cameron Payne

2027 second-round pick

Bucks Trade Grade: B-

76ers Trade Grade: C

Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder Trade

Mavericks receive:



2024 first-round pick

Thunder receive:



2028 first-round pick swap

Mavericks Trade Grade: B+

Thunder Trade Grade: C-

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers Trade

Celtics receive:



76ers receive:



2024 second-round pick

Celtics Trade Grade: B-

76ers Trade Grade: C+

Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers Trade

Celtics receive:



Protected second-round pick

Blazers receive:



Dalano Banton

Cash considerations

Celtics Trade Grade: C+

Trail Blazers Trade Grade: C-

Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards Trade

Mavericks receive:



Wizards receive:



Richaun Holmes

2024 first-round pick (from Mavs via Thunder)

Mavericks Trade Grade: B

Wizards Trade Grade: B+

Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks Trade

Kings receive:



Robin Lopez

Cash considerations

Bucks receive:



Draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis

Kings Trade Grade: D

Bucks Trade Grade: C-

Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz Trade

Raptors receive:



Jazz receive:



Raptors Trade Grade: B

Jazz Trade Grade: B

Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Trade

Pistons receive:



Danuel House Jr.

2024 second-round pick

Cash considerations

76ers receive:



2028 second-round pick

Pistons Trade Grade: B

76ers Trade Grade: C-

Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors Trade

Pacers receive:



Cory Joseph

2025 second-round pick (via Charlotte)

Cash considerations

Warriors receive:



2024 second-round pick

Pacers Trade Grade: B-

Warriors Trade Grade: C-

Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz Trade

Pistons receive:



Jazz receive:



Kevin Knox

Future second-round pick

Rights to Gabriele Procida

Pistons Trade Grade: C

Jazz Trade Grade: C-

Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons Trade

Timberwolves receive:



Monte Morris

Pistons receive:



Troy Brown Jr.

Shake Milton

2030 second-round pick

Timberwolves Trade Grade: C-

Pistons Trade Grade: C

Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies Trade

Celtics receive:



Xavier Tillman

Grizzlies receive:



Lamar Stevens

2027 second-round pick (via Hawks)

2030 second-round pick (via Mavs)

Celtics Trade Grade: B+

Grizzlies Trade Grade: C-

Best Overall Team Grades:

A: 76ers receive Buddy Hield, Cam Payne, three 2nd round picks

A: Mavs receive P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2024 1st round pick, two 2nd round picks

A-: Knicks receive Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic

A-: Celtics receive Xavier Tillman, Jaden Springer, two 2nd round picks

B+: Mavericks receive P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2024 1st round pick, 2024-second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Worst Overall Team Grades:

D: Kings receive Robin Lopez and Cash considerations -: Thunder receive Gordon Hayward, 2028 1st round swap with Mavs

C-: Blazers receive Dalano Banton and cash considerations

C -: Timberwolves receive Monte Morris

C-: Warriors receive 2024 2nd round pick

C: Grizzlies receive Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe, and 2026 first-round pick swap

