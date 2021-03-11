The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and here are the biggest names rumored to be available

Scott Davis
·8 min read
kyle lowry
Kyle Lowry. Chris O'Meara/AP Images

The NBA trade deadline is March 25, and some big-name players are rumored to be on the move, or at least available.

This year's trade deadline could be a bit of a guessing game. The shortened season, uncertain financial future of the league in the pandemic, and the tight playoff race may make teams hesitant to buy or sell.

On the other hand, the tight playoff race might mean more buyers and sellers than usual - teams might drop out of the playoff race while others could convince themselves they are a player away from contending.

With two weeks to go until the deadline, here are the biggest players involved in trade rumors:

LaMarcus Aldridge, C

lamarcus aldridge
LaMarcus Aldridge. Eric Gay/AP Images

Team:

San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 stats: 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 46.4% FG, 36% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers

What to know: Gregg Popovich told reporters on Wednesday that Aldridge won't be returning to the team as the two sides work on a trade. The 35-year-old Aldridge is no longer a go-to scorer, and his defense has badly slipped this season, but he could still provide size and floor-spacing for a team in need.

Kyle Lowry, PG

Team: Toronto Raptors

2020-21 stats: 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7 assists, 45.7% FG, 40.3% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers

What to know: There are mixed messages about Lowry's availability. The Raptors are a playoff team, but not a great one, and Lowry is a free agent at the end of the season. He's still an All-Star caliber guard who could swing a team's championship chances if the Raptors decide to move him.

Victor Oladipo, G

victor oladipo
Victor Oladipo. Tony Dejak/AP Images

Team:

Houston Rockets

2020-21 stats: 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 39.9% FG, 33% 3FG

Potential landing spots: New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat

What to know: Oladipo hasn't ever quite looked like the All-Star player from 2017-19, and his shooting numbers reflect it. But he's a free agent at the end of the season and reportedly turned down an extension from the Rockets. He could be a worthwhile gamble for a team looking for an infusion of talent on both ends of the floor.

Nikola Vucevic, C

Team: Orlando Magic

2020-21 stats: 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 48.3% FG, 41.2% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets

What to know: Vucevic is having the best season of his career, and it would take a haul for an opposing team to land him from Orlando. If he does get traded, he, too, could swing a team's playoff chances.

Harrison Barnes, F

harrison barnes
Harrison Barnes. Carlos Osorio/AP Images

Team:

Sacramento Kings

2020-21 stats: 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 49.2% FG, 39.2% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets

What to know: Barnes is a solid, two-way veteran who can play either forward spot. He's having one of his best overall seasons. Many rumors indicate that he's the Celtics' top target.

John Collins, PF/C

Team: Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 stats: 18 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 53.6% FG, 38.8% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves

What to know: Collins reportedly turned down a $90 million extension before the season. Heading toward restricted free agency this offseason, the Hawks might deal the athletic, talented forward, though they may also keep him as they're in the midst of a playoff push.

J.J. Redick, G

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 stats: 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 40.7% FG, 36.4% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks

What to know: Redick is having one of his least-productive seasons, and his shooting has mysteriously abandoned him. He's 36 and heading toward free agency. The Pelicans have reportedly received calls on Redick, and he could make a fine addition to a contender in need of shooting and a veteran presence.

Lonzo Ball, G

jj redick lonzo ball
J.J. Redick and Lonzo Ball. Matthew Hinton/AP Images

Team:

New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 stats: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 42.8% FG, 38.7% 3FG

Potential landing spots: New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics

What to know: A slow start to the season had Ball on the trading block. However, his play has picked up over the last two months, and reports indicate he may stay in New Orleans. Still, Ball can become a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Pelicans could move him to a team willing to pay big for the two-way guard.

Aaron Gordon, F

Team: Orlando Magic

2020-21 stats: 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 42.7% FG, 36.9% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets

What to know: After seven seasons, is Gordon's time in Orlando coming to an end, especially with the Magic 10 games below .500? It's unclear if the Magic are ready to move on, but teams are certainly interested in the 25-year-old averaging a career-high in assists and three-point percentage.

P.J. Tucker, F

Team: Houston Rockets

2020-21 stats: 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 36.6% FG, 31.4% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks

What to know: Don't let the poor statistics fool you: Tucker is a solid defender who can spread the floor, rebound, and even play small-ball center. Expect some contender to pony up to add him before the deadline.

Andre Drummond, C

andre drummond
Andre Drummond. Tony Dejak/AP Images

Team:

Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 stats: 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 47.4% FG

Potential landing spots: Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers

What to know: Drummond hasn't played since February 12 as the Cavs search for a trade. His massive salary makes it tough to find trade partners. A contender may make a move for the big man who is more than capable of giving 20-30 good minutes a night, even if his stats are a bit bloated.

George Hill, G

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 stats: 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 50.8% FG, 38.6% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers

What to know: Hill is expected to receive interest from contenders looking for a veteran guard who can handle the ball, spread the floor, and defend. Hill could fetch the Thunder yet another draft asset.

Al Horford, C

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 stats: 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 44.2% FG, 35.6% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets

What to know: Horford has quietly had a solid season with the Thunder and could easily give a playoff team a boost with his defense, shooting, and leadership.

Nemanja Bjelica, F

Team: Sacramento Kings

2020-21 stats: 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 48.3% FG, 33.3% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors

What to know: Bjelica has been a solid floor-spreader throughout his career but has never stuck anywhere for long. He might draw interest from playoff teams, hoping to add some shooting and size.

Marvin Bagley III, F/C

marvin bagley
Marvin Bagley III. Ashley Landis/AP Images

Team:

Sacramento Kings

2020-21 stats: 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 50% FG, 37% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Unclear

What to know: Bagley has never lived up to being drafted before Luka Doncic, and his injuries and defensive woes have frustrated the Kings. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings are in "wait-and-see" mode if he'll be part of their core going forward. They might deal Bagley if a team that wants to take a gamble on him blows them away with an offer.

Evan Fournier, G

Team: Orlando Magic

2020-21 stats: 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 45% FG, 37.1% 3FG

Potential landing spots: Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets

What to know: Fournier has been a consistent regular-season scorer and ball-handler for years now and is making the most of more opportunities in Orlando. His game hasn't held up well in the playoffs, but a contender might take a chance that he could give them some offensive punch for the stretch run.

