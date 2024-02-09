How the NBA Trade Deadline brings Sixers drama back into the spotlight
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and while we've seen big names move to new cities, there's Sixers drama unfolding around Daryl Morey.
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and while we've seen big names move to new cities, there's Sixers drama unfolding around Daryl Morey.
The NBA trade deadline ended at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
Which players saw their fantasy stock increase after the NBA trade deadline? Who went the opposite way? Dan Titus makes his picks.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The Knicks may not be favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said re-signing both players is at the top of the offseason priority list.
The Lakers great and basketball icon was honored in a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.
There's no questioning the impact these 10 players have had since arriving at their new schools.
The Sixers are getting some much-needed help.
García followed up his historic postseason with a contract extension.
This will be the third Super Bowl call for the duo.
Trent Williams demanded a trade from the Washington Commanders in the aftermath of a cancer scare, and now he's playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.
It’s time to plan ahead and make some fantasy roster cuts to make room for some new contributors once the NBA trade deadline passes. Here’s our list of candidates.
Cristobal del Solar crafted one of the most impressive rounds in professional golf history Thursday.
Andy Reid played down the idea of Bieniemy returning to Kansas City on Wednesday. But another team near to his heart has a glaring need for his services.
Do Kansas bettors know something the rest of the country doesn't?
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Who wants to make a deal? These players are great options to acquire or ship out in negotiations with your fantasy hockey leaguemates.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.