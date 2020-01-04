NBA trade deadline: What Andre Drummond trade talks could mean for Sixers

With the report that the Pistons are having discussions on big man Andre Drummond, it appears that Detroit may be open for business.

The Sixers need some bench help and GM Elton Brand said at his media availability on Christmas that he'll "always look at opportunities to improve the team."

With that in mind, we take a look at a few Pistons that could realistically interest the Sixers.

Kennard could be one of the players Detroit would like to hold on to, but it's certainly worth a phone call. The 2017 lottery pick can offer the one thing the Sixers desperately need: Shooting. The 23-year-old is hitting just a tick under 40 percent on 6.5 attempts from three a game this season. He also offers a little bit off the bounce and isn't a bad passer (4.1 assists a game). If he can play passable defense, he'd be a great get and an obvious upgrade. He's in just the third year of his rookie deal so it could be tough to pry him away.

Galloway is taking 5.1 catch-and-shoot threes per game, and he's making 40.7 percent of them. The St. Joe's product, who's in the final season of a three-year, $21 million deal with Detroit, would boost the Sixers' shooting and scoring off the bench. He has much more of an NBA track record than Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton.

In 2016, Rose and two friends were found not guilty of sexual battery, battery and trespassing in a civil trial. The allegations, what Rose had to say in his deposition, and the fact that smiling jurors posed with Rose after the trial are all worth noting.

As far as basketball is concerned, the 31-year-old Rose is a player the Sixers might consider because of his shot creation abilities. Rose, the MVP for the 2010-11 season, is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 assists.

A Philadelphia native, Morris is having a career-best season from three-point range (41.1 percent on 4.2 attempts per game). The 6-foot-8 forward has a $3.2 million salary this season and a $3.36 million player option for 2020-21. Morris was a teammate of Mike Scott with the Wizards and would bring a similar skill set and no-nonsense disposition. He'd be an upgrade over Scott.

No, Crabbe does not currently play for the Pistons, but his contract could be used by the Hawks in a deal to match Drummond's money. If that does happen, Crabbe would be a decent buyout candidate. The 27-year-old has had his struggles over the past couple seasons but was a standout for Portland when he first broke into the league. He's a 38.9 percent career shooter from three. On a minimum deal for the rest of the season, he could be worth a flyer.

