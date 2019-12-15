NBA trade deadline: 6 trade targets for the Sixers

We've reached Dec. 15, a significant date in the NBA calendar. It's the first day that most players who signed this summer are eligible to be traded.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick and Noah Levick look at six players who might make sense for the Sixers to target. The trade deadline is Feb. 6.

Josh Hart, G/F

Most basketball fans in Philadelphia will be familiar with the name. Hart had an impressive career at Villanova, helping the Wildcats to a national championship. After starting his career with the Lakers, he was part of the Anthony Davis trade and wound up in New Orleans. With a Brandon Ingram extension likely, it would be a cost-cutting move for the Pelicans

Hart can do a little bit of everything. He's athletic, has a decent handle, is a strong rebounder at 6-foot-5 (7.8 per 36 minutes) and is shooting the ball decently (36.5 percent on 6.1 attempts). He's still just 24 so it's reasonable to suggest he could get better - especially if he's surrounded by players like the Sixers'. His defensive versatility and ability to hit shots are likely the most attractive qualities he has.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, G

The 2014 first-round pick is playing some of the best basketball of his young career over the last few weeks. He can create off the dribble and navigate pick-and-rolls well as a ball handler and is even better moving off the ball. While the jumper will stand out (38.6 percent on 6.9 attempts a game), he's also an excellent passer, averaging 3.9 assists a night.

The defensive end is where you worry about Bogdanovic, but there are signs he may be improving in that regard. He has good length at 6-foot-6 and decent feet. With the Sixers' defensive prowess, it could help mitigate those concerns.

So, why could such a useful player be available? Money and fit. Multiple players on the Kings have gotten paid and De'Aaron Fox is up next. With Fox and Buddy Hield, it's hard to see his long-term fit.

As a low-risk/high-reward signing, Burks was expected to add a scoring punch to the Warriors' bench as they looked to cost effectively retool their roster. Instead, Golden State has been crushed by injuries and finds itself with the worst record in the NBA. Burks has been solid in stepping up into a larger role. He looks recovered from the injuries that plagued him over the last several seasons.

Still just 28, Burks can flat out score. He hasn't been the most efficient player (43.2 percent from the floor, 35.7 from three), but just has a knack for creating and scoring - not skills prevalent on the Sixers' roster. Though it's not the sexiest skillset in today's NBA, Burks excels in the midrange and is an excellent free throw shooter (89.7 percent). Like Bogdanovic, Burks isn't the best defender, but offers good size and length.

Davis Bertans, F

Bertans was involved in a complicated situation during free agency in which he was dealt from the Spurs to the Wizards with the understanding that San Antonio would then sign Marcus Morris. At the last minute, Morris reneged on his agreement and decided to sign with the Knicks.

"That was an unfortunate situation that was handled unprofessionally on a couple of different levels," Gregg Popovich told reporters in September. "We made that move to make the signing that we did and got blindsided. Davis was a special player, as we all know. He's young and getting better and better. We hated losing him."

In his fourth NBA season, the Latvian forward is having an elite shooting year. He's averaging 15.7 points per game, is ninth in three-point percentage among players with at least 45 attempts (45.6 percent) and is 12th in three-point shots taken per game (8.5).

Outside shooting hasn't been a significant problem for the Sixers, at least in terms of efficiency - they're hitting 37 percent from three. Bertans, though, would provide some of the off-ball movement, respect from opposing defenses and ability to hit tightly contested jumpers that the Sixers lost in JJ Redick.

Bertans' salary for this year is $7 million, and he'll be a free agent after the season.

Jordan Clarkson, G

According to SI.com's Sam Amcico, the Sixers are "supposedly among those with interest" in Clarkson.

The 27-year-old Clarkson is averaging 14.3 points and 2.5 assists in 22.6 minutes per game for the 6-20 Cavs. He'd be able to give the Sixers scoring and shot creation off the bench.

However, it seems like it would be difficult for Elton Brand to acquire Clarkson for an appropriate price because the 6-foot-4 guard has a salary of close to $13.5 million for 2019-20.

Langston Galloway, G

Galloway, the No. 2 scorer in St. Joe's history, could be a decent fit with the Sixers.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported during the preseason that the Pistons were "very open" to trading Galloway.

Through the Pistons' first 26 games, Galloway, who's in the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract, has boosted his value a bit. He's averaging career highs in points (11.9), field goal percentage (44.8) and three-point percentage (42.9).

"Langston is a pro," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III. "He's a security blanket. He's always doing the right thing, whether he makes a shot or misses a shot. He's always making the right play. The other side of Langston (is) his defensive ability. If you notice, we put him on the hot players because he's a tough guy, he's consistent and persistent. His shooting is the ultimate crown on top."

Sounds like someone who could help a contender.



