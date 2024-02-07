NBA Trade Deadline 2024 Guide: Rules, How it Works, FAQ, History

The NBA trade deadline is nearly here. Extremely quiet so far compared to most seasons, this year’s deadline has yet to pick up momentum. There’s only been a handful of recent moves, with the majority of blockbusters happening weeks ago or near the season’s start. Maybe we’re in store for a busy offseason trade market. Then again, things can change quickly when it comes to NBA deals. Here’s what you need to know as we approach the Association’s Thursday deadline.

When is the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

This year’s NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

Can teams make trades after the NBA trade deadline?

Teams are not allowed to make trades of any kind after the deadline passes. They can trade again once their season ends.

Can teams sign free agents after the NBA trade deadline?

Players can sign with new teams and remain playoff eligible if their contracts are bought out or waived before the March 1 buyout deadline (Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline). Any player waived after this point can play the remainder of the regular season for a new team, but they cannot participate in the playoffs.

How much of the season is left after the NBA trade deadline?

NBA All-Star weekend will take place between Feb. 16-18, while the league’s regular season ends on Sunday, April 14. That leaves us with another 2-plus months of hoops action before the NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 16.

Have any players already been traded?

OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam are the two biggest names moved so far. The former was acquired by the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-rounder, while the latter was sent to the Pacers in a three-team deal. James Harden left the 76ers and landed with the Clippers in a pick-heavy deal last November.

When did the NBA set the first trade deadline?

The NBA’s formal trade deadline has existed since Jan. 1947, but the league only began tracking deadline-specific transactions in 1987. The deadline that year was Sunday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.