NBA Top Plays: Sunday 2/21

Point Guard

Payton has been seeing decreased minutes and usage as of late. He’s only averaging 23.1 MPG over his last five starts. Seems as if Quickley and some of New York's other guards are vulturing minutes from Payton. Regardless, Payton’s salary is as low as I’ve seen it in quite some time. There's a major risk here, but at such low salaries, it’s hard no to invest in minimal exposure. Payton should be rostered by very few people and carries massive upside (if he gets the minutes). GPP only.

Other PG Option: Ricky Rubio - Minnesota Timberwolves (vs. New York Knicks)

Shooting Guard

Early Game

It seems as if we have a matchup problem for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram will undoubtedly defend Jayson Tatum. This leaves Eric Bledsoe or Lonzo Ball to defend Brown. Brown is 6’6 223 lbs and Bledsoe is 6’1 weighing 214 lbs. The only other matchup that\ could work would be Lonzo Ball defending Brown as Lonzo is slightly taller at 6’6 but is only 185 lbs. Either matchup gives Brown a significant advantage. Brown is my top play of the early showdown slate. Lock him in. The Celtics are favored by - 2.5 with a 231 O/U Courtesy of Pointsbet.com.

Other SG Option: Reggie Bullock - New York Knicks (vs. Minnesota Timberwolves)

Small Forward

Three stats about the Cleveland Cavaliers caught my eye. These stats are:

The Cavaliers allow 8.0 steals per game. (3rd highest in the NBA)

The Cavaliers allow a league-high 6.0 block per game.

The Cavaliers allow the second-highest three-point percentage in the league at 48.4 %.

When I noticed these numbers my first thought was, who does this benefit the most? Al Horford is likely the answer to that question but Dort is a close second. Since his return, Dort is averaging 27.3 DK points per game. His minutes are consistently high at 34.2 MPG over his last six games. Considering his matchup, projected minutes, and reasonable salary, Dort is worth a second look for your GPP lineups tonight. The Oklahoma City Thunder are - 2.5 point favorites with a 219.5 O/U Courtesy of Pointsbet.com.

Other SF Options: DeAndre Bembry - Toronto Raptors (vs. Philadelphia 76ers)

Power Forward

The Knicks were looking great on their three-game win streak before getting beat by the Magic in their most recent game. Randle is the centerpiece of this Knicks offense. He’s averaging 48.8 DK points per game over his last four games. Randle has a massive ceiling and his floor remains high. His matchup for tonight should be easy against a Timberwolves team that is 3-11 on the road and have recently struggled against opposing power forwards in a big way, most notably against Domantas Sabonis just two games back where Minnesota allowed him a total of 36 points, 10 assists, and 16 rebounds. Don’t be surprised if Randle pulls off similar numbers tonight. The Knicks are favored by - 3 points with a 216.5 O/U Courtesy of Pointsbet.com.

Other PF Option: Darius Bazley - Oklahoma City Thunder (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Center

Al Horford - Oklahoma City Thunder (vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Cleveland Cavaliers allow 8.0 steals per game which ranks 3rd highest in the NBA. They also allow a league-high 6.0 block per game. These are numbers worth targeting, especially on FanDuel where blocks and steals are worth more. The Thunder are back to full health with the exception of Geroge Hill. The Oklahoma City Thunder average 7.1 steals per game and 4.1 blocks per game - not as impressive as I was hoping for but the potential remains. Cleveland is also allowing the second-highest three-point percentage in the league at 48.4 %. Al Horford will benefit greatly from these stats. Horford should see an uptick in three-point shots, steals, and blocks tonight against a Cleveland team that has lost nine in a row. The Oklahoma City Thunder are - 2.5 point favorites with a 219.5 O/U Courtesy of Pointsbet.com.

Other C Option: Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets (vs. Atlanta Hawks)

