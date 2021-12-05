NBA Top Plays: Sunday 12/5









Point Guard

I would love to consider Ish Smith as a viable cash-game play tonight but his game logs scare me. He hasn’t seen many minutes so far this season. My concern here is that Charlotte has relied too heavily on Ball this season. Scoring could be a problem for a Hornets team that will be without their superstar point guard for the first time all season. So, rolling with the game narrative that Atlanta blows out regardless of the lineup they release (It can’t be worse than Ish and Oubre), Lou Williams becomes a very sneaky play at the guard position. Atlanta will need scorers tonight. Of course, this is assuming Trae Young does not play. But if he’s out, Lou Williams has shown this season that he's still capable of scoring at will. At a salary of $4,000, I expect Williams to come off the bench and perform quite well. The O/U here remains high at 220. Someone has to put up scoring numbers for the Hawks tonight. Williams will be that guy tonight. His ceiling is limited but when you look at Atlanta’s top ball-handlers after Young, Williams is the number 2 most talented PG on the team. You’ll hear me say this a lot tonight but monitor Atlanta’s lineup. It is the most important information you’ll need to start constructing your daily fantasy lineups.

Other PG Option: Ish Smith

Shooting Guard

Considering the injuries in Houston, Jae’Sean Tate becomes a solid play at reasonable salaries around the industry. Tate has a high ceiling in the right situations. A Houston team that is without two starters, is the “right situation”. Tate totaled 69.5 DK FP against Oklahoma City just two games back. He's averaging 47.5 DK FP over his last three games. Tate should have no problem producing against a New Orleans team that is ranked 16th in the league against the SF/PF position.

Other SG Option: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Small Forward

The 7:00 PM ET game is the one you’re going to want most of. This matchup is between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are without Porter, and Green while New Orleans is as healthy as they’ve been in a while. D.J. Augustin is expected to play the point for Houston but Eric Gordon is the clear top option. Gordon is a slightly reckless ball handler but if you allow him to shoot, he will score. The Pelicans are favored by - 2.5 points with a 221 O/U. Investing in starters from both teams is the best strategy. This game will be high-scoring and should go down to the wire. Eric Gordon will be a large part of Houston’s offensive effort tonight.

Other SF Options: Gordon Hayward

Power Forward

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter are questionable tonight as the Hawks face the Hornets. On the other side of the ball, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are already confirmed out. This is a dangerous situation. Make sure to check the confirmed starting lineups for both teams. This matchup will either bring massive DFS value OR a blowout by the healthier team (likely Atlanta). With all of this said, one solid option is John Collins. Regardless of the narrative that plays out, John Collins is expected to perform at a salary of $7,100. My guess is that without Ball, the Hornets have significant problems keeping up with the Hawks. Collins has looked solid as of late averaging 35.0 DK FP over his last four games. He has a good matchup against Charlotte Forwards in Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges. Collins will have more of a role in tonight‘s offense with injuries looming in Atlanta. He’s up for the opportunity. I expect him to lead the Hawks to victory tonight (If Young and Huerter sit). His abilities to pull up or drive to the hoop will be the top factors in his game that will really allow Collins to produce tonight.

Other PF Option: Miles Bridges

Center

Clint Capela - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Charlotte Hornets)

Clint Capela can play a nice two-man game with Collins (assuming Young and Huerter sit). Investing in both of these big men is a must if Young and Huerter are in fact out tonight. If the two guards play, stick with Capela at the very least. Collins would benefit from excess scoring opportunities while Capela would benefit from an overall Hawks win. I like the Hawks tonight regardless of these injuries. Yes, they’re less than 100% at the moment. With that said, these injuries are creating opportunities on a talented, deep Atlanta team. I expect players like Lou Williams and even Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to step up tonight. Monitor this Hawks lineup until lock.

Other C Option: P.J. Washington

Bargain Bin

PG Ish Smith

SG Lou Williams

SF Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

PF Herbert Jones

C Nick Richards