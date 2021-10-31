NBA Top Plays: Sunday 10/31









Point Guard

Terry Rozier is expected to return tonight. I don’t believe he has significant fantasy upside just yet. I do think his defense will hinder McCollum and/or Powell. Rozier exhibits complete one on one defense when he’s healthy. Because of this look for Lillard to carry the Trail Blazers tonight. A team that is favored by -2.5 points with a slate high 230.5 O/U. Look for a ceiling game out of Lillard tonight.

Other PG Option: Kevin Porter Jr.

Shooting Guard

Make sure you have ample exposure to this late-night hammer in the Houston Rockets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Rockets can keep this game close we could be looking at a slate-breaking, high-scoring affair. Jalen Green is a value option and would be key to Houston’s success in a potential victory tonight. Pairing Green and Porter would be a sensible combination if you think that the Rockets are capable of keeping this game close.

Other SG Option: Grayson Allen

Small Forward

Kelly Olynyk - Detroit Pistons (vs. Brooklyn Nets)

After Cade Cunningham’s first NBA start, he heads back to the bench on the back end of a back-to-back. I was able to avoid that chalk last night. I hope you were too. The O/U is low at 211 favoring Brooklyn at -800. Detroit’s starting five are not viable DFS plays as I do believe Brooklyn blows out here. A blowout will likely result in starters seeing significantly lower minutes. With that said, Cunningham is confirmed out for tonight and Detroit’s second unit could see the significant value. Kelly Olynyk comes in as one of my top plays on this slate. He’s averaged 30.6 DK FPPG and has a realistic ceiling of 45. Defense at the 4 will be needed tonight. Maintaining Kevin Durant will not be an easy task. Olynyk is a big-bodied forward off the bench who will almost certainly see extended minutes and usage tonight.

Other SF Options: Kent Bazemore

Power Forward

Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers (vs. Houston Rockets)

LeBron James is questionable tonight against a turnover-prone Houston Rockets starting five. Anthony Davis is probable and will likely see much of LeBron‘s usage if he is sidelined. Anthony Davis has averaged 50.5 DK FPPG so far this season. Other players that will benefit from LeBron‘s absence include Kent Bazemore and Russell Westbrook.

Other PF Option: Kelly Olynyk

Center

DeAndre Jordan - Los Angeles Lakers (vs. Houston Rockets)

DeAndre Jordan looked good last night. It seems as if the Lakers will continue to split time between Jordan and Howard. Their upsides are limited so beware. If Lebron sits tonight the Lakers will have tons of DFS value. Utilize late swap and wait for their confirmed lineup to come out closer to 9:45 pm ET. Kent Bazemore is also a candidate for massive offensive usage hikes.

Other C Option: Dwight Howard

Bargain Bin

PG Kevin Porter Jr.

SG Grayson Allen

SF Pat Connaughton

PF Kelly Olynyk

C Dwight Howard