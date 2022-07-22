NBA Today crew react to Celtics’ Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.

Such may have been the case when Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams claimed he believes that the Celtics were the better team than the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals on Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson’s podcast, losing to the Bay Area team only because of their veteran discipline.

Those words resulted in a roast of Williams by Curry on the Espys soon afterward, and now the hosts of ESPN’s “NBA Today” recently reacted to the Celtics swingman’s words as well.

Watch the clip embedded above to see what they had to say about Williams’ claims on which was the better team.

