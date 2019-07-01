NBA title odds 2020: How do Celtics stack up after free agency flurry? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

To say the NBA's balance of power shifted Sunday might be an understatement.

"Imploded" might be a better word to describe what happened to the NBA landscape just hours into free agency, which brought on a cascade of franchise-altering moves -- Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics and Al Horford to the Philadelphia 76ers, to name a few.

Add a busy Sunday with a seeming end to the Golden State Warriors' dynasty and the possibility of Kawhi Leonard leaving the defending champion Toronto Warriors, and the race for the 2020 NBA championship is as wide-open as it's been in years.

Where do the Celtics stand in that race after adding Walker but losing Irving and Horford to free agency? While we're still waiting on Leonard's size 14 New Balance shoe to drop, Jeff Sherman of SuperBook USA in Vegas has updated 2020 title odds (as of 11:40 p.m. ET on Sunday night), which reflect what should be a fascinating 2019-20 season.

2019-20 NBA Championship updated



LAL 3/2

Mil 13/2

Phi, GS 10/1

LAC, Hou 12/1

Utah, Tor 14/1

Den 18/1

Bos, Bkn 25/1

OKC, Por 30/1

Dal, SA, NO 50/1

Ind 60/1

Mia, Sac, Orl 100/1

Atl, Chi, Min, Mem, Phx, NYK 200/1

Det, Wsh 300/1

Char, Cle 1000/1





























Nine teams have better championship odds than the C's, who at 25-1 are (ironically) tied with Irving's Nets, who will be without Durant this season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Three of those nine clubs -- the Raptors, Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks -- are in the Eastern Conference, which once again should be loaded. The Bucks lost point guard Malcolm Brogdon in free agency but kept the rest of its strong core intact, while the Sixers added Horford and Josh Richardson while losing Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick.

But LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers remain the NBA title favorites at 3/2 odds despite missing the playoffs last season, and would be the clear-cut favorite if they were able to land Leonard, as well.

In any case, the new-look Celtics have their work cut out for them: They were listed at 16/1 odds before adding Walker last week, a sign that while they got better by adding the All-Star guard, several other contenders did, too.

