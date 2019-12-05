NBA teams 'terrified' of Warriors' 2020 draft pick, Tom Haberstroh says

At the moment, the 4-19 Warriors are the furthest thing from terrifying.

But a year from now, things could drastically change and that has the rest of the NBA in a panic according to NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh.

"The people I talk to around the league are really worried they are going to trade that first-round pick, the 2020 pick, because if they load up with an All-Star-type player with that pick, they are terrified," Haberstroh said during the Warriors-Hornets telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. "Or if they land a Luka Doncic in the draft, they're terrified. So that 2020 pick, adding to the group they have established here with [Eric] Paschall stepping in right away, man, I think every team is going to try to do a gap year."

The Warriors are expected to have a healthy Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back next season to go along with Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell and Kevon Looney. Paschall has burst on to the scene and looks like he could be an impact player for the next few seasons.

The Warriors will also have a taxpayer exception worth around $17 million and a taxpayer mid-level exception that they can use to sign established NBA players.

And don't forget about the taxpayer mid-level exception https://t.co/5xArNldkuV — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 3, 2019

And then you throw in what is looking like a potential top-five 2020 draft pick? As Haberstroh says, the Warriors could trade that pick for an established star or they could hit the jackpot and draft an elite prospect to build around.

The other 29 teams in the NBA have good reason to be worried. The Warriors could be scary again next season.

Now, we just have to get through the next four months.

