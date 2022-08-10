NBA teams still monitoring Nico Mannion

Still, NBA personnel have been keeping their eye on Mannion and there is a strong chance he could wind up back in the league in the coming year—if not during the season, then perhaps next summer. “He looked better playing in Italy than his numbers showed. There were some good reports on him. He will get another chance in the league but it is not going to be with Golden State, or it’s unlikely that happens soon,” one NBA GM told Heavy Sports.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

