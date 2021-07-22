Which NBA teams are represented at the 2021 Olympics? These are the NBA players participating in Tokyo

The 2021 Olympics men's basketball tournament is loaded with talent from the NBA.

While Team USA basketball's squad is the only to have all 12 representatives from the NBA, 11 of the 12 teams in the field have at least one NBA player, with Iran the only team without.

Take Nigeria, for example. Its squad took down Team USA in an exhibition for the Tokyo Olympics and boasts eight players from the Association. Three of those players all represent the same NBA team – the Miami Heat.

Here's the full list of each team's NBA talent on rosters for the 2021 Olympics:

Argentina

Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets), Luca Vildoza (New York Knicks), Gabriel Deck (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Australia

Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Aron Baynes (Toronto Raptors), Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers), Dante Exum (Houston Rockets), Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova (started season with Cleveland Cavaliers).

Czech Republic

Tomas Satoransky (Chicago Bulls).

France

Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Brooklyn Nets), Nic Batum (Los Angeles Clippers), Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz.)

Germany

Isaac Bonga (Washington Wizards), Mo Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Italy

Danilo Gallinari (Atlanta Hawks), Nico Mannion (Golden State Warriors), Nicolò Melli (spent 2020-21 with Pelicans and Mavericks)

Japan

Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards), Yuta Watanabe (Toronto Raptors)

Nigeria

Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings), Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat), Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks), Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat), Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons), KZ Okpala (Miami Heat), Miye Oni (Utah Jazz).

Slovenia

Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Vlatko Čančar (Denver Nuggets)

Spain

Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers), Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans Pelicans), Ricky Rubio (Minnesota Timberwolves), Juancho Hernangómez (Minnesota Timberwolves)

United States

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), JaVale McGee (Denver Nuggets), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

