Which NBA teams are realistic trade partners for the Bulls’ Zach LaVine?

Which NBA teams are realistic trade partners for the Chicago Bulls’ veteran guard Zach LaVine? By now, the biggest open secret in the league is that Chicago would like to move on from its LaVine era, and the feeling is likely mutual at this point.

But it takes two to tango as the old saying goes, and for the Bulls, that means finding a ball club willing to take on the UCLA alum’s pricey contract and significant injury history for future seasons. Is his potential enough to bring back useful assets, or might this deal be more about wiping the slate clean?

To try to take stock of the situation of how the LaVine era will finally come to a close in Chicago, the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast sat down to come up with some realistic suitors for LaVine.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire