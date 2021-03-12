NBA teams: Knicks not expected to trade for top player, haven't been aggressive ahead of deadline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Begley
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Thibodeau Treated Art 2
Tom Thibodeau Treated Art 2

Tom Thibodeau pushed for the Knicks to trade for Derrick Rose last month. So far, that move has worked out well. New York’s offense is much better with Rose on the court.

Earlier this week, Thibodeau was asked if he’d like the Knicks to make another trade before the March 25 deadline.

“That’s a Leon (Rose) question,” Thibodeau said, suggesting the reporter should ask the Knicks team president. “Look, I have a strong bias toward good players. I know they’re looking at all the possibilities. If something makes sense for us, we’ll do it. If not, I love the team that we have. I love the guys that we have on the team. We’ll just keep working with what we have and Leon and Wes (Knicks senior executive William Wesley), they’re combing the league. (GM) Scott Perry, that’s their job.”

With less than two weeks to go before the deadline, the Knicks have plenty of time to sort through potential deals. New York has been checking in with multiple teams in recent days, which is what you’d expect. But several teams said the Knicks haven’t taken an aggressive approach yet in any trade talks.

Those teams in touch with New York also didn’t expect the club to trade for a top player ahead of the trade deadline.

“Right now, it seems like they’re more open to something smaller,” one of the teams said.

Obviously, things can change between now and March 25. The Knicks can decide to be more aggressive in pursuing a top player, like Victor Oladipo.

But the idea that they’re more likely to make a minor deal aligns with the conservative approach they took in Rose’s first free agency.

Thibodeau said earlier this week that the Knicks were “looking at all the possibilities.” They are probably keeping an eye on dozens of potential trade targets across the league. Prior to the All-Star break, New Orleans’ JJ Redick was among the players the Knicks were keeping an eye on.

Redick is on an expiring contract. He would certainly bolster New York’s offense and outside shooting. The Athletic reported last month that the Pelicans were taking calls on Redick and guard Lonzo Ball. Per The Athletic, talks at the time were focused on sending Redick to a team near his home in Brooklyn. The Nets and Celtics have more pressing needs to address at the deadline. So Philadelphia and the Knicks could be in strong position to land Redick, assuming he only wants to play near his Brooklyn home and doesn’t agree to a buyout.

On Ball, the idea of adding the young guard has support within the Knicks organization. But Ball can be a restricted free agent this offseason. So any team interested in Ball would have to weigh the value of trading assets to acquire him in-season versus pursuing him in free agency this offseason.

The Knicks have some intriguing assets to work with at the trade deadline.

New York has five first-round picks in the next three drafts and an excess of future second-round picks. So the club can use that draft capital in a trade. The Knicks also have several young players (Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina) and veterans on short-term deals (Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks, Elfrid Payton) that teams may have interest in ahead of the deadline.

Julius Randle is also on a short-term contract. But you can be sure that Randle isn’t going to be moved ahead of the deadline. Prominent members of the organization view he and RJ Barrett as essential parts of the club’s young core moving forward.

So unless a top player becomes available before the deadline, Randle will be off limits in any talks ahead of March 25.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • Bengals’ hotel habits make Jon Kitna’s claim of a drunk receiver in the huddle more plausible

    Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna recently said that a teammate in Cincinnati was once “drunk in the huddle” during a game. The team’s hotel habits for home games makes that situation more plausible. Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh previously told Colin Cowherd that the Bengals at one point did not gather the team at a [more]

  • Matt Serra done cornering, ‘hurt’ by Aljamain Sterling’s snub from UFC 259 title fight

    Matt Serra will no longer corner fighters after feeling "a little disrespected" by Aljamain Sterling excluding him from UFC 259.

  • Joel Embiid wants Sixers to build around Tony Bradley with big game

    Joel Embiid wants the Philadelphia 76ers to build around Tony Bradley.

  • Sailing: Team New Zealand storm back to level America's Cup at 2-2

    Team New Zealand rallied superbly to level the America's Cup match at 2-2 on Friday after challenger Luna Rossa took the honours in the early race in light winds off the coast of Auckland. Fast starts again proved decisive on Friday, with Luna Rossa winning the opener by 37 seconds before defender TNZ hit back with a 63-second victory, the most dominant margin of the best-of-13 series so far. "Personally I feel like it’s a bit more of coincidence than an extra strength," TNZ skipper Peter Burling told reporters.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Dolphins interested in signing more ex-Patriots in free agency

    When free agency opens next week, expect several of the Patriots’ free agents to hear from the Dolphins. Brian Flores had spent his entire coaching career in New England before becoming head coach of the Dolphins, and the Dolphins have prioritized bringing in players Flores knew from New England, including Kyle Van Noy, Eric Rowe, [more]

  • Cryptic Signs that Russell Wilson is going to be traded to the Chicago Bears

    Are these signs pointing to Russell Wilson heading to Chicago?

  • U.S. men’s soccer roster named for Olympic qualifying (again)

    The U.S. Olympic men's soccer qualifying roster has been named as the program bids for its first Olympic berth since 2008.

  • Steve Stricker wakes up 300 miles away, goes to sleep tied for 12th in Players Championship

    Steve Stricker woke up 300 miles away and will go to sleep tied for 12th at the Players Championship.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Matt Milano sends perfect tweet after re-signing with Bills

    Tweet sent out by Matt Milano after he re-signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

    On a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow, Jim Trotter of NFL Media interviews Houston Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, Trotter believes Watson will be traded.

  • Bryson DeChambeau (69) shows restraint, learned his lesson about sharing plans

    Bryson DeChambeau played within himself on Day 1 of The Players and he'll be keeping more to himself as well.

  • Belal Muhammad’s hate for Colby Covington is real: ‘If I ever see that guy in the street, I’m hitting him’

    If defeating Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 doesn't lead to a title shot, Belal Muhammad says he'll gladly take on Colby Covington instead.

  • ‘We’re out there’: Ron Rivera doesn’t deny report that Washington is aggressively seeking new QB

    Reports show that Washington has been one of the most aggressive teams when looking for a new quarterback, and Ron Rivera all but confirmed.

  • Viktor Hovland avoids penalty stroke at The Players thanks to reporter

    An on-course reporter helped Viktor Hovland avoid a penalty stroke Thursday at The Players Championship.

  • Cowboys believe they “have already taken a major step with Dan Quinn”

    The Doomsday Defense took on a new meaning last season in Dallas as the Cowboys Defense ranked as one of the worst — if not the worst — in team history. The Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 473 points, topping the team-record 436 in 2010. The 6,183 total yards allowed and 2,541 rushing yards allowed both [more]