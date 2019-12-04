NBA takes 2 Warriors games off national TV schedule in December

In a move that likely would have been unthinkable this time last year, the NBA has dropped two Golden State Warriors games scheduled to air on national television from its lineup.

The Warriors were slated to play Utah on Dec. 13 and Portland on Dec. 18, with both matchups airing on ESPN. Both games were replaced, the league announced Tuesday.

The Dec. 13 broadcast will now feature the Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves game, and the Boston Celtics will play at the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN on Dec. 18.

The change is understandable, as Golden State has the worst record in basketball at 4-18, and is without its biggest draws in injured stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

As of now, the Warriors are still scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN Dec. 20. January’s TV schedule currently has Golden State on ESPN three times.

The Steph Curry- and Klay Thompson-less Warriors are no longer must-see television, apparently. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

