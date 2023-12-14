NBA suspends Warriors' Draymond Green indefinitely for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic

SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA announced Wednesday that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is being suspended indefinitely after he struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during Tuesday night's loss.

Joe Dumars, the league's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations announced the suspension less than 24 hours after the incident.

"This outcome takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the league said in a statement.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MUyW5ygJsb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 14, 2023

Green received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected after striking Nurkic during the third quarter of Tuesday's game in Phoenix. The Warriors went on to lose, 119-116.

The suspension comes less than a month after Green put Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a headlock during an altercation in November. Green was suspended five games as a result.

In a statement, the NBA said Green would be required "to meet certain league and team conditions" before returning to play.

During his NBA career, Green has been ejected from 18 games, the most among active players.

Even before the indefinite suspension came down, Draymond Green's ejection the previous night was a hot topic of conversation among Warrior fans.

While fans said they love Green, it's to the point where they can't just sweep this under the rug and say it's just Draymond being Draymond again.

The Mota brothers were enjoying food and drinks at Ausiello's in downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday. They've watched that video of Green striking Nurkic several times.

"That was the tipping, nail in the coffin for me." Vincent Mota said.

Vincent said it's hard to believe the blow wasn't intentional. He explained, "You oversold it. Exaggerating completely. You could've fallen forward, you could've done anything else. But that 360 haymaker? Just no."

Green has been called the heartbeat of the team, the player that provides the physicality and energy on defense. He hasn't provided that spark consistently this season.

Alex Mota said, "I didn't really mind his behavior when he was playing well, right? But the thing is he hasn't been playing well for quite a while."

Which leads some fans to contemplate the unthinkable.

Alex added, "He had many opportunities. He keeps blowing it. He talks a lot of talk, but lately he hasn't been backing it up. So if he can't back it up, I'm sorry, I love the guy, but it's time to move on."

There is hope that Green will return from his suspension this time as a changed man. Fans say it's still early enough in the season for this Dubs team, which is three games under .500 as of Wednesday night, to turn it around.

"We have the second half to go so we'll see," Vincent said.

The Warriors (10-13) next game is on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

