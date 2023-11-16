NBA suspends Warriors' Draymond Green 5 games for 'dangerous' headlock on Rudy Gobert

The NBA on Wednesday suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green five games without pay "for escalating an on-court altercation and forcibly grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner," league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced in a news release.

The incident happened with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter of the Timberwolves’ 104-101 victory Tuesday.

The score was 0-0 when Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels engaged in a scuffle near midcourt. Gobert rushed in, grabbed Thompson and Green entered the fracas and had his arms around Gobert’s neck in a chokehold-like maneuver, dragging Gobert away in that position.

McDaniels, Thompson and Green were ejected, but Gobert was not.

"Gobert was attempting to separate Thompson and McDaniels and was ruled to be a peacemaker," NBA referee and game crew chief Tyler Ford said in a pool report.

Still, the NBA announced a $25,000 for Gobert as well as Thompson and McDaniels "for their roles in the incident."

It was the second time in 24 games spanning Game 2 of Golden State’s first-round playoff series against Sacramento last season and the start of this season that Green has been suspended for a physical incident with an opponent.

Green, no stranger to suspensions, will miss games against Oklahoma City on Thursday, Oklahoma City on Saturday, Houston on Monday, Phoenix on Nov. 22 and San Antonio on Nov. 24.

The NBA noted that "the length of the suspension is based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

The Warriors, who play the Thunder on Thursday, are 6-6 and have lost four consecutive games. Star guard Steph Curry is out with a right knee issue, and Golden State is struggling, especially offensively, during the four-game losing streak.

Green is a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, eight-time All-Defense performer, 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and has been a key member of Golden State's four championship teams in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

