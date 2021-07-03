NBA suspends Patrick Beverley one game for shoving Chris Paul in conference finals

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is suspended one game without pay for shoving the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul during Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, the NBA announced on Saturday.

Beverley will serve the suspension in the first game of the 2021-22 season that he's eligible to play. He apologized the day after the game on Twitter, writing "emotions got the best of me."

Beverley suspended 1 game for shove

The "unsportsmanlike act" occurred during a timeout in Game 6 on Wednesday night at Staples Center. With 5:49 remaining, Beverley shoved Paul in the lower back as the Suns' point guard was walking away from him on the court for the timeout huddle.

“I just think it built up on Pat,” C.J. Paul, Chris' older brother, told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. “That’s not a way to end it. I don’t know why he did that. I’ve looked at the play a few times and all Chris did was look at him, and that look was everything. That’s when you knew he took his heart. It’s crazy.

Haynes reported earlier in the week a suspension was coming for the push.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game. The incident did not escalate and was largely ignored after the fact give Paul's 41-point outing and reaching the finals. The Suns went on to win 130-103 to advance to the NBA Finals, Paul's first in 16 years in the league.

Patrick Beverley pushed Suns point guard Chris Paul late in the final game of the Western Conference finals. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: