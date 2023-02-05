NBA suspends Magic's Mo Bamba 4 games, Timberwolves' Austin Rivers 3 games for roles in brawl

The NBA has suspended Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba four games and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers three games for their roles in instigating a wild brawl on Friday, the league announced Saturday.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs has also been suspended one game and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has been fined $20,000.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/ViRlfqh31l — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 5, 2023

The melee in question came in the third quarter, when Bamba started talking trash from the Magic bench after Rivers missed a 3-pointer in front of him. An incensed Rivers walked up to the bench and soon he and Bamba were exchanging blows and shoves.

While Rivers declined to tell reporters what Bamba had said after the game because he didn't want to "snitch" on his opponent. Magic rookie Kevon Harris tweeted that Bamba only said, "This ain't high school no mo."

Once Rivers and Bamba were getting into it, Suggs approached Rivers from behind and pulled him away by the neck, while McDaniels shoved Bamba from behind. Several more players were involved as the brawl escalated, resulting in the ejections of the four aforementioned players plus Taurean Prince.

Tempers flare during the Magic and Timberwolves game 👀



The altercation resulted in 5 players getting ejected.pic.twitter.com/hBJ02iuttY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2023

The fireworks didn't stop once the five players left the court, as the NBA noted Bamba continued to "engage with Rivers in a hostile manner" outside the locker rooms and shoved a security guard.

Once both players were back in their locker rooms, Bamba tweeted a meme with the message "F*** around and find out," while Rivers posted then deleted a message to the big man on his Instagram story.

Mo Bamba's IG story after getting ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/sTu3Ss0wTK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

The Magic, who were leading by 10 points at the time of the brawl, won the game 127-120.

Bamba's suspension will keep him off the court until the Magic's game against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 13, while Rivers will be out until Minnesota plays the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 10.