NBA suspends Kris Dunn, Jabari Smith for role in fight during Rockets-Jazz game

The NBA on Sunday suspended Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn two games and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith one game without pay for their roles in an altercation during Saturday’s 147-119 Rockets victory.

Dunn received two games for “initiating an altercation and throwing a punch,” and Smith received one game for “for fighting with Dunn,” according to NBA vice president/head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

The incident happened with 11:55 remaining the second quarter and the Rockets ahead 47-21. Dunn and Smith were given technical fouls and ejected.

3 min video from last night altercation between Jarari Smith Jr and Kris Dunn pic.twitter.com/FXPdC4ZDEB — FastBreakPhenom (@FastBreakPhenom) March 24, 2024

The Rockets, who are in 11th place in the West, are making a late push for the play-in game and trail 10th-place Golden State by 1½ games. The 12th-place Jazz are 29-42, have lost five consecutive games and are eight games behind the Warriors.

Smith, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft, is having a solid second season, averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds and shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.7% on 3-pointers.

Both players will begin serving their suspensions in Monday’s games. The Jazz play Dallas, and the Rockets play Portland.

