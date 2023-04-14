NBA suspends ex-Hornets F Miles Bridges for 30 games, 10 months after domestic violence arrest

Miles Bridges hasn't played since the 2021-22 season. (Alex Slitz/The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence.

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was suspended 30 games, the NBA announced Friday, after the league conducted its own internal investigation into Bridges' domestic violence arrest on June 27, 2022.

Because Bridges didn't play during the 2022-23 season, the NBA "deemed" 20 games of that suspension have already been served and he'll miss only 10 games if he signs with another team.

Bridges was arrested on domestic violence charges on the eve of free agency last summer after his wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted graphic images on social media of injuries she alleges she sustained during a violent attack.

Johnson accused Bridges of fracturing her nose, fracturing her wrist, giving her a "severe concussion," choking her until she "went to sleep" and other injuries. The post also included photos of Johnson's face, hands, neck, back, arms, legs as well as a medical report that said Johnson was an “adult victim of physical abuse by a male partner." A video of Johnson's son asking her, "Did Daddy choke Mommy?" on a video call with an unnamed woman was included in the post.

Bridges pleaded no contest to the felony charges in November after previously pleading not guilty the previous July. He reportedly received three years of probation with no jail time for his sentence, which reportedly included 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, 52 weeks of parenting classes, 100 hours of community service and weekly narcotics testing with marijuana forbidden without a doctor's prescription. He also cannot own a gun, ammo or any dangerous weapons and will have to pay a $300 restitution fee and $500 domestic violence fine.

The 25-year-old forward was on track to sign a sizable contract extension this past offseason with the Hornets after four seasons with the franchise, but the team eventually pulled the plug on negotiations with Bridges in January. Bridges didn't sign with another team after he became a free agent.