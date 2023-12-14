NBA suspends Draymond indefinitely for Nurkić incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The NBA suspended Warriors forward Draymond Green indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face, the league announced Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski cited sources in first reporting the news, minutes before the official NBA announcement.

Green's suspension will begin immediately, and he must meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.

Green was ejected at the 8:23 mark of the third quarter Tuesday night in the Warriors’ 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Trying to get into position with draped around him, Green spun, flailed his right arm and smacked the big man across the face. Upon further review, Green recieved a Flagrant 2 foul, sending him to the locker room for the remainder of the game.

Draymond Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected after this play



The Warriors veteran didn’t argue the call and jogged back to the visiting locker room. Green even agreed after the game while speaking to reporters that his actions deserved a Flagrant 2 foul by how the rule is written.

But he also repeatedly stated that he didn’t mean to make contact with Nurkic’s face, apologizing to the Suns center.

“He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call,” Green said. “Made contact with him. As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do. But I do apologize to Jusuf. Because I didn’t intend to hit him. I sell calls with my arms. I don’t fall to sell the call. I’m not a flopper. So I was just selling a call. I spun away. Unfortunately, I hit him.”

Intentional or not, the NBA clearly has had enough of Green’s antics. History played a part in Green’s punishment yet again, and there’s no running from his past in the future. Wednesday’s news marks the fourth time Green has been suspended in the calendar year.

Each of Green’s three ejections this season have been from a physical act. The timeline started when he was caught shoving Donovan Mitchell on Nov. 11. It continued with Green putting Rudy Gobert in a choke hold two games later, and then Green hitting Nurkic in the head less than a month later.

Green now has played 15 games this season and has been ejected three times. The Warriors have played 23 games. Green has missed five to suspension, two to injury and one to personal reasons. Now Golden State will be without him for an indefinite amount of time, five months after signing a four-year, $100 million contract in free agency to remain a Warrior.

The Warriors this season are 3-8 in games Green has either missed or been ejected in.

