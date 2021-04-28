NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

The NBA suspended Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart one game "for directing threatening language toward a game official."

The ban will take place for Boston's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

According to the NBA, the "incidents took place during and after" Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Smart was whistled for a technical foul with 7:48 remaining in that game. He was not ejected.

What Smart said to garner the technical foul and after the game is unclear.

Marcus Smart threatened an official, according to the NBA. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Celtics down starting backcourt in key game

News of Smart's suspension arrived less than two hours prior to Boston's tipoff against Charlotte. Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that the Celtics would employ a point guard by committee approach with Kemba Walker sidelined by an oblique strain.

Wednesday's game against the Hornets is key in the Eastern Conference playoff race as Boston looks to avoid relegation to the play-in games with 10 games remaining in the regular season. Boston enters the night tied for sixth place with the Miami Heat at 32-30. The sixth-place team will secure its postseason berth while teams that finish seven through 10 will play for the final two playoff spots in each conference.

The eighth-place Hornets enter Wednesday's game at 30-31, 1.5 games behind the Celtics and Heat.

Smart averages 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.

More from Yahoo Sports: