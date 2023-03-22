NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo hops on the ‘Muss Bus’…temporarily

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been getting quite a bit of attention after their upset victory over Kansas last Saturday, advancing into their third straight Sweet 16 in the process.

Eric Musselman has had appearances on both The Rich Eisen Show and The Jim Rome Show, while the program is getting a lot of play among major television networks across the country.

That attention led to one of the biggest stars in the entire NBA to officially hop on board the “Muss Bus.”

In a video taken from the official Milwaukee Bucks Twitter account, two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, proclaimed that the Razorbacks were “his team.”

Antetokounmpo, who is currently teammates with former Arkansas star Bobby Portis, was drafted by the Bucks straight from his native country of Greece. That means that he doesn’t have any prior allegiances to a college basketball team, and there wouldn’t be a conflict of interest for him to endorse the Razorbacks.

Unfortunately, it seems like Portis still has some work to do to get “The Greek Freak” calling the Hogs. Musselman’s version of the video cuts off before Giannis ultimately switches his allegiance to UCLA – one of Arkansas’ potential opponents in the Elite Eight.

Nonetheless, it’s still a pretty cool moment when one of the biggest superstars in the NBA is considering rooting for your team. Plus, there’s more than enough room on the Arkansas bandwagon for a player of Giannis’ stature, if he was to jump back onboard.

The main takeaway is that Arkansas is becoming a prominent brand in all levels of basketball once again. There’s no better coach in the country when it comes to promoting their program than Eric Musselman, and this is just the latest example.

If the Razorbacks are able to make an even deeper run in the NCAA Tournament, there’s no telling who else would call the Hogs and jump aboard the “Muss Bus.”

