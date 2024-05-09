NBA Suns fire Vogel after one season as head coach

Frank Vogel was fired as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, the NBA club announced (Christian Petersen)

Frank Vogel was fired as head coach of the NBA's Phoenix Suns on Thursday, 11 days after the team was swept out of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Vogel, who guided the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title in 2020 before being fired after the 2021-22 campaign, was hired by the Suns last June to replace the fired Monty Williams but axed after the Suns went 49-33 for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

"As we said at the press conference on May 1, team leadership including myself, (chief executive officer) Josh Bartelstein, and ownership would be looking across basketball operations to determine what changes needed to be made," Suns president and general manager James Jones said in a statement.

"After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team," Jones said. "We appreciate Frank's hard work and commitment."

The Suns were a disappointment in the season and playoffs, struggling with injuries to unite their three star players -- forward Kevin Durant and guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

"We're here to win a championship and last season was way below our expectations," Jones said. "We will continue to evaluate our operation and make the necessary changes to reach our championship-caliber goals.

"We all take accountability and it's my job, along with Josh and ownership, to build a championship team."

The Suns have never won an NBA crown but reached the NBA Finals for the third time in team history in 2021 only to lose to the Milwaukee Bucks.

They were ousted in the second round of the playoffs the next two seasons, prompting the decision to dump Williams, but Vogel could not even get Phoenix that far this year.

Vogel, 50, was a long-time NBA assistant coach who received his first head coaching opportunity with Indiana in 2011, replacing fired Jim O'Brien in January and guiding the Pacers to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

After his contract was not renewed by Indiana, Vogel coached Orlando for two seasons before being fired in 2018 and in 2019 was named head coach of the Lakers.

Vogel has a career NBA head coaching record of 480-422 over 12 seasons and a 49-43 playoff record with only one trip beyond the conference semi-finals.

js/bb