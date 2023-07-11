NBA summer league: How to watch, livestream, schedule, channels and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama prepares to shoot during the NBA Summer League game between the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

NBA Summer League games are here. During this summer offseason, all 30 teams will hit the court for games across Las Vegas, Sacramento and Salt Lake City. The 2023 NBA summer season is stirring up some extra buzz due to one new 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs player in particular: Victor Wembanyama. The French player made his post-draft NBA debut on opening night of the NBA 2K24 Summer League, scoring nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks in his first Spurs game. The San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 76-68. in his second summer game on the court, the Spurs player dropped 27 points and had 12 rebounds and three blocks. While Wembanyama's comeback wasn't enough to win the game for the Spurs, it was enough to quiet his critics (for now). Now, Victor Wembanyama is reportedly being granted some rest for the rest of the summer.

But that doesn't mean Summer League games are over. Ready to kick back, relax and watch more basketball this season? Here’s how to watch NBA Summer League games, including where to stream more games without cable and the full schedule for the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

What channel are NBA summer league games on?

NBA summer league games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.

Best way to stream every NBA summer league game: Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV DirecTV DirecTV's $85 monthly Choice tier will get you access to every channel you need to watch NBA summer league games, along with A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel and 55 other channels. Every DirecTV subscriber, regardless of tier, enjoys access to an unlimited cloud DVR. DirecTV offers new subscribers a 5-day free trial period.

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV and ESPNU Fubo Elite + Sports Lite Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV along with other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. To get access to ESPNU, you'll also need the Sports Lite add-on for an extra $10 per month. At a total of $95 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.

Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU and NBA TV with Sling's Sports Extra add-on Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra

Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV

NBA summer league schedule and streaming info

All eyes are on opening night of the NBA 2K24 Summer League, where Wembanyama will make his Spurs debut.

July 10

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Memphis vs. Cleveland: 6 p.m. (ESPNews)

Phoenix vs. Miami: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Philadelphia vs. Dallas: 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Indiana vs. Orlando: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Minnesota vs. Utah: 10 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 11

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee: 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Phoenix vs. New Orleans: 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Portland vs. Charlotte: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Chicago vs. Sacramento: 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Washington vs. San Antonio: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 12

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

LA Clippers vs. Memphis: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Minnesota vs. Atlanta: 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golden State vs. Dallas: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Toronto vs. Detroit: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oklahoma City vs. Indiana: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

New York vs. Orlando: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Denver vs. Utah: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

L.A. Lakers vs. Boston: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 13

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Cleveland vs. Chicago: 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Brooklyn vs. Toronto: 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Miami vs. Milwaukee: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Houston vs. Golden State: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Charlotte vs. New Orleans: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Portland vs. Orlando: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Minnesota vs. Sacramento: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 14

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia: 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Oklahoma City vs. Washington: 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dallas vs. Indiana: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Boston vs. New York: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Antonio vs. Detroit: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Miami vs. vs. Denver: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Utah vs. Phoenix: 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 15

NBA 2K24 Summer League Quarterfinals

July 16

NBA 2K24 Summer League Semifinals

July 17

NBA 2K24 Summer League Championship

