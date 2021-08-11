NBA summer league: Former Vols’ update

In this article:

The MGM Resorts summer league continued in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday with three former University of Tennessee players in action.

The league tipped off Sunday and continues through Aug. 17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Arena.

Seven former Vols are playing in the league, including: Yves Pons (Memphis); Jordan Bone (Indiana); Kyle Alexander (Phoenix); Jordan Bowden (Brooklyn); Keon Johnson (Los Angeles Clippers) and Jaden Springer (Philadelphia).

Tuesday’s scores:

Atlanta 94, Indiana 83

Portland 86, Los Angeles Clippers 66

Former Vols’ stats for Tuesday are below.

Admiral Schofield (Atlanta Hawks): 2 rebounds

Jordan Bone (Indiana Pacers): 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

Keon Johnson (Los Angeles Clippers): 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

