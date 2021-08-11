NBA summer league Day 2 reviews for Texas Longhorns draftees

With the Las Vegas Summer League heating up, there are four Texas Longhorns rookies spread across the league.

Former Texas star Kai Jones, who was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with No. 19 pick, has to take advantage of this opportunity to get his feet wet at the professional level. After being selected just outside the lottery, he is practically guaranteed a spot on the Hornets NBA roster, unless something unforeseen goes horrendously wrong.

Jones is the only player in a situation like his, as the other three Longhorns are truly battling for a spot in the NBA, especially undrafted Matt Coleman, who is playing on the Sacramento Kings summer league team. Coleman is simply competing for a spot in in general, whether it be a G League contract or an NBA deal.

Former Longhorn Greg Brown III was the No. 43 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and has a lot to prove in the summer league with the Portland Trailblazers, as they’re making moves as of right now to be a contender, so every remaining roster spot must be able to provide something.

Perhaps the most successful of the four thus far is big man Jericho Sims, who was already signed to a multiyear two-way contract with the New York Knicks after being taken with No. 58 overall pick. He shined in his first game, scoring 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Let’s break down how each of the four did in their second game in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Kai Jones, Charlotte Hornets

Jones has not had the best start in Las Vegas, as he seems to be struggling to produce on the offensive side. He only scored 4 points on 1-for-5 shooting, and had 3 turnovers. He has averaged 7 points, 3 assists, and 8.5 rebounds in two games so far. I wouldn't look too much into his lackluster performances, as the Hornets summer league team has been struggling mightily in making the right plays. As a team, they have averaged 21.5 turnovers per game mostly due to players trying to do too much, as they are forcing passes and just not playing smart. Jones just needs keep crashing the boards, and perhaps try a little more to create for himself without forcing it.

Matt Coleman III, Sacramento Kings

Coleman has had one more opportunity to play than the other guys, as the Kings were participants in the California Classic, which took place in Sacramento a week prior to the NBA summer league. Coleman did well in Sacramento as he led the bench in scoring in one game with 14 points. In Las Vegas, Coleman had a poor first game, where he did not register a point, but he did score 10 in his second performance. This brings his summer averages to 8 points and a little over two assists per game. Coleman will need to keep producing off the bench, as the Kings back court is one of the most crowded in the league.

Greg Brown III, Portland Trail Blazers

Brown has tallied 9 points in each of his games, and has shown great energy on both sides of the floor. On Day 2, Brown did not play at all in the first half, and came in and scored 8 points in less than eight minutes in the third quarter. Brown's best case scenario as of now, is to fight for the Blazers' other two-way contract that they have available. The team is wanting to contend, and will likely look to go with a veteran for one of their few remaining spots. If Brown can keep up his solid play, he might be able to earn a two-way contract, or solidify a G League spot.

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

Sims is having the best summer league of the four players, as he has yet to miss a shot, and is averaging 10 points and 8.5 rebound per game. He is all over the floor grabbing offensive rebounds, protecting the paint, and scoring when open. Sims' transformation from projected super senior, to two-way contract player has been fantastic to watch, and his efforts will be loved by Knicks coach Tom Thibodea.

