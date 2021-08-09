NBA Summer League 2021: How to watch, schedule and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA took a two-week hiatus from on-court action after the NBA Finals, but it's already back in full force with Summer League action.

All 30 NBA teams are in Las Vegas for the 2021 NBA Summer League, where each squad will play a total of five games. The two teams with the best records through four games will meet in the championship game on Aug. 17. The other teams will play a fifth and final game on either Aug. 16 or 17.

The top two picks in the 2021 NBA Draft -- Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Rockets guard Jalen Green -- will get their first taste of NBA action. The Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Wizards’ Corey Kispert and the Kings’ Davion Mitchell are among the other talented rookies who will take the floor.

Several established young players are also competing, including the Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey, the Celtics' Payton Pritchard and the Bulls' Patrick Williams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NBA Summer League:

How can I watch the 2021 NBA Summer League?

All Summer League games will be broadcasted on either NBA TV or ESPN’s family of networks. You can also stream the games on NBA.com and ESPN.com.

What is the 2021 NBA Summer League schedule?

The Summer League runs from Aug. 8-17. Here is the full schedule (all times ET):

Sunday, Aug. 8

Boston Celtics 85, Atlanta Hawks 83

Toronto Raptors 89, New York Knicks 79

Portland Trail Blazers 93, Charlotte Hornets 86

Houston Rockets 84, Cleveland Cavaliers 76

Oklahoma City Thunder 76, Detroit Pistons 72

Miami Heat 97, Denver Nuggets 77

Los Angeles Lakers 73, Phoenix Suns 72

Monday, Aug. 9

New York Knicks 94, Indiana Pacers 86

New Orleans Pelicans 94, Chicago Bulls 74

Philadelphia 76ers 95, Dallas Mavericks 73

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m., ESPN2

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m., ESPN

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m., NBA TV,

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Aug. 12

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m, ESPNU

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Friday, Aug. 13

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz, 5 p.m., ESPNU

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m., ESPN2

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday, Aug. 14

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3 p.m., NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, Aug. 15

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls, 10 p.m., NBA TV