NBA Summer League 2021: How to watch, schedule and more
The NBA took a two-week hiatus from on-court action after the NBA Finals, but it's already back in full force with Summer League action.
All 30 NBA teams are in Las Vegas for the 2021 NBA Summer League, where each squad will play a total of five games. The two teams with the best records through four games will meet in the championship game on Aug. 17. The other teams will play a fifth and final game on either Aug. 16 or 17.
The top two picks in the 2021 NBA Draft -- Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Rockets guard Jalen Green -- will get their first taste of NBA action. The Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Wizards’ Corey Kispert and the Kings’ Davion Mitchell are among the other talented rookies who will take the floor.
Several established young players are also competing, including the Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey, the Celtics' Payton Pritchard and the Bulls' Patrick Williams.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NBA Summer League:
How can I watch the 2021 NBA Summer League?
All Summer League games will be broadcasted on either NBA TV or ESPN’s family of networks. You can also stream the games on NBA.com and ESPN.com.
What is the 2021 NBA Summer League schedule?
The Summer League runs from Aug. 8-17. Here is the full schedule (all times ET):
Sunday, Aug. 8
Boston Celtics 85, Atlanta Hawks 83
Toronto Raptors 89, New York Knicks 79
Portland Trail Blazers 93, Charlotte Hornets 86
Houston Rockets 84, Cleveland Cavaliers 76
Oklahoma City Thunder 76, Detroit Pistons 72
Miami Heat 97, Denver Nuggets 77
Los Angeles Lakers 73, Phoenix Suns 72
Monday, Aug. 9
New York Knicks 94, Indiana Pacers 86
New Orleans Pelicans 94, Chicago Bulls 74
Philadelphia 76ers 95, Dallas Mavericks 73
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m., ESPN2
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 10 p.m., NBA TV
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m., NBA TV
Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m., ESPN
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards, 10 p.m., NBA TV
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m., NBA TV
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m., NBA TV,
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, Aug. 12
San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m., NBA TV
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m, ESPNU
Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m., NBA TV
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., NBA TV
Friday, Aug. 13
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m., NBA TV
Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz, 5 p.m., ESPNU
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m., NBA TV
Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m., ESPN2
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m., NBA TV
Saturday, Aug. 14
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3 p.m., NBA TV
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m., NBA TV
Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, Aug. 15
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m., NBA TV
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 6 p.m., NBA TV
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls, 10 p.m., NBA TV