NBA: Stephen Curry helps Golden State Warriors beat Milwaukee Bucks after Boston 'beatdown'

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Golden State Warriors last won the NBA championship in 2022

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors bounced back from a painful defeat to thrash the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90.

Seven-time NBA champions Golden State had suffered a staggering 52-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

But they scored an impressive 40 points in Wednesday's first quarter, adding 38 in the second to take a decisive 78-58 lead at San Francisco's Chase Center.

"For us to respond the way we did coming home was big," said Curry.

"The nature of the NBA, you can get hit by a bus like we did in Boston and there's a temptation to forget the body of work that we've put in over the last month and a half and the identity we're trying to create.

"For us to be able to turn the page, play with conviction and confidence after a beatdown like that, it shows what we're trying to build and who we are."

The Warriors had been unbeaten since the All-Star break with a record of six straight victories.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee's scorers with 23 points and his side remain second in the Eastern Conference with a 41-22 record while Golden State improved to 33-28 and sit ninth in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic extended their winning run to five games with a 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Franz Wagner scored 28 points to help the Magic overturn a 21-point deficit in the second quarter to snatch victory.

The Los Angeles Clippers recovered after trailing by 20 in the second quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 122-116 while the Los Angeles Lakers lost 130-120 to the Sacramento Kings.