NBA: Steph Curry wasn't fouled by Mike Conley before Warriors' late turnover

NBA confirms Steph wasn't fouled by Conley before late turnover originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors literally threw away Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, committing costly turnovers late in their 99-96 loss at Chase Center.

There was one questionable moment before the turnovers started flying that could have changed the tenor of the outcome, but Monday, the NBA came down with a ruling in its Last Two Minute Report and it likely wouldn't have affected the final score.

Before Draymond Green's pass was deflected and stolen by Kyle Anderson, it appeared in real-time that Mike Conley tried to intentionally foul Steph Curry as he brought the ball into the front-court.

But the NBA ruled that Conley didn't foul Curry, noting that the refs made the "Correct Non-Call."

"Conley (MIN) reaches around Curry's (GSW) body and marginal arm contact occurs as the two come together during the drive," the NBA wrote.

After Anderson stole the ball, he got it to Karl-Anthony Towns, who hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves a 98-96 lead with 9.9 seconds remaining.

While the Warriors had one more chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, Jordan Poole committed a turnover when his attempted pass to Curry went out of bounds with 4.4 seconds remaining.

But per the NBA, the Warriors committed two violations before Poole's turnover, deemed "Incorrect Calls."

As Donte DiVincenzo tried to inbound the ball, Green was out of bounds as he set a screen on Anderson and the Warriors' forward should have been called for an offensive foul.

"Green (GSW) is standing out of bounds when he makes contact with Anderson (MIN) while setting the screen during the inbound play," the NBA wrote.

Once DiVincenzo got the ball into Poole, the fourth-year NBA guard should have been whistled for a travel after he picked up his pivot foot to try to get around Conley.

"Poole (GSW) lifts and re-plants his pivot foot at the start of his dribble," the NBA wrote.

Poole throws the ball away trying to get the ball to Curry with 4.4 left pic.twitter.com/lkMJl2oMxu — dave (@nbadaves) March 27, 2023

The Warriors had a chance to distance themselves from the Timberwolves in the standings if they had held on for the win. Instead, Golden State is just a half-game ahead of Minnesota for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

If the Warriors fail to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs or slip into the play-in tournament, they can look back at their brutal loss to the Timberwolves as a big reason why.

