G.O.A.T.s: NBA stars sound off on the coolest jerseys of all time

It should come as no surprise to anyone that NBA players have a lot of opinions on jerseys. Luckily, there are a plethora of jerseys for them to have opinions about. The NBA has some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports, ranging from classic to creative with a few “What were they thinking?” designs thrown in.

Yahoo Sports asked NBA players which jersey, out of every single one teams have worn over the years, is the coolest. While there was some love for the classics, like the Boston Celtics’ white and green jersey, bright colors and bold designs dominated. The Denver Nuggets’ rainbow jersey was mentioned a lot. There were raves about the Chicago Bulls’ black pinstripe jersey and the Charlotte Hornets’ pinstripe jersey. And there was so much love for the Toronto Raptors’ purple dinosaur jersey.

When it’s time to talk jerseys, the players did not disappoint.

