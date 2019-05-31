NBA stars read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel aired a special NBA edition of ‘Mean Tweets’ during his primetime special Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night, which airs every year in celebration of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors kicked off the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Before the game, the players were on the receiving end of some serious fan trash talk.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant received a particularly harsh expletive-filled tweet from a fan. All he had to say in response was “that’s a lot.”

Current players weren’t the only ones receiving trash talk from haters. One fan had some words for Charles Barkley.

“Charles Barkley is so fat, he put his belt on with a boomerang.”

Barkley added, “That is not funny at all.”

Most of the players had a good sense of humor and some of them even clapped back at their haters.

One fan stated, “If Brook and Robin Lopez are twins, then why is robin the only one that sucks [bleep]?

Robin clapped back, “Because I'm adventurous in the bedroom.”

Twitter fans were excited to see NBA Mean Tweets return.

While Twitter fans weren’t kind to the NBA stars, this is a history making series as the Toronto Raptors will play in the finals for the first time. Can’t wait to see who wins!