NBA stars react to Isaiah Thomas' 42-point G League outburst

NBA stars show love for Isaiah Thomas after stellar G League debut

Isaiah Thomas is attempting another NBA comeback, and he has the full support of his peers.

The former Boston Celtics guard went off for 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his debut for the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday night after signing with the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate earlier in the week.

G League games typically don't get national attention, but Thomas' outburst caught the eye of several current and former NBA stars -- most of whom shared a similar message.

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine:

Get him back in the league already damnâ€¦. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) December 16, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant:

LEAGUE him already plz . damn. https://t.co/RpwDh44H0y — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 16, 2021

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet:

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas:

Former Celtics teammate Jared Sullinger:

Dude can flat out hoop!!! This is nothin new tho. https://t.co/z9act0sqqw — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) December 16, 2021

Former Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry:

Thomas was a fan favorite during his three seasons in Boston, averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game in 2016-17 while carrying the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.

Injuries have derailed Thomas' career since then: He's played for five teams over the last five seasons and has appeared in just three NBA games since the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 32-year-old is out to prove he can still help an NBA club, however. And while a reunion with the guard-heavy Celtics seems unlikely, Boston fans would certainly welcome him with open arms.