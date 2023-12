Playing on Christmas Day is widely regarded as an opportunity for players to gain more visibility and acclaim. For many NBA stars, this has become an annual tradition. However, this isn’t the case for everyone.

Here’s a list of All-Stars who, surprisingly, never had the chance to showcase their skills in a Christmas Day game during their careers.

DeMar DeRozan (6 All-Stars)

Mitch Richmond (6 All-Stars)

Brad Daugherty (5 All-Stars)

Sidney Moncrief (5 All-Stars)

Tom Chambers (4 All-Stars)

Alvin Robertson (4 All-Stars)

Ralph Sampson (4 All-Stars)

Terry Cummings (2 All-Stars)

Pascal Siakam (2 All-Stars)

Terrell Brandon (2 All-Stars)

Andre Drummond (2 All-Stars)

Elton Brand (2 All-Stars)

Kevin Duckworth (2 All-Stars)

Dike Eddleman (2 All-Stars)

Stephon Marbury (2 All-Stars)

Victor Oladipo (2 All-Stars)

Zach Randolph (2 All-Stars)

Glenn Robinson (2 All-Stars)

Reggie Theus (2 All-Stars)

Nikola Vucevic (2 All-Stars)

Trae Young (2 All-Stars)

