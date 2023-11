NBA stars who had a winning record against Michael Jordan

There aren’t many stars who can boast about besting Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest of all time by most basketball fans. Though MJ gave everybody the business, a bunch of NBA luminaries managed to beat him more often than not during his early days with the weak Chicago Bulls roster in the mid-80s or when he donned the Washington Wizards jersey.

Few accomplished that when MJ and his team were at the peak of their powers – most notably a towering center from the Western Conference.

Here’s a list of stars who retired with a winning record against the GOAT:

Bobby Jones

Overall record: 6-0 (100 percent)

Regular season record: 6-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 25.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.7 apg, 48.5 FG%

Bobby Jones stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 53.3 FG%

Dirk Nowitzki

Overall record: 3-0 (100 percent)

Regular season record: 3-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 17.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 41.8 FG%

Dirk Nowitzki stats: 27.3 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.0 FG%

Antawn Jamison

Overall record: 3-0 (100 percent)

Regular season record: 3-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 23.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 44.3 FG%

Antawn Jamison stats: 26.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 51.7 FG%

Gilbert Arenas

Overall record: 2-0 (100 percent)

Regular season record: 2-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 19.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 45.0 FG%

Gilbert Arenas stats: 31.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 55.0 FG%

Scottie Pippen

Overall record: 1-0 (100 percent)

Regular season record: 1-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, 6/10 FG

Scottie Pippen stats: 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, 6/7 FG

Bill Walton

Overall record: 8-2 (80 percent)

Regular season record: 2-2 (50 percent)

Playoff record: 6-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats (regular season): 20.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.3 apg, 47.5 FG%

Bill Walton stats (regular season): 5.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 38.9 FG%



Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 39.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.8 apg, 46.4 FG%

Bill Walton stats (playoffs): 6.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 46.9 FG%

Julius Erving

Overall record: 6-2 (75 percent)

Regular season record: 6-2 (75 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 27.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 5.3 apg, 44.4 FG%

Julius Erving stats: 20.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 47.8 FG%

Richard Hamilton

Overall record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Regular season record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 19.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 37.8 FG%

Richard Hamilton stats: 18.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 38.8 FG%

Predrag Stojakovic

Overall record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Regular season record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 17.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.8 apg, 36.9 FG%

Predrag Stojakovic stats: 18.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 52.5 FG%

Baron Davis

Overall record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Regular season record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 31.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.0 apg, 49.1 FG%

Baron Davis stats: 18.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 38.4 FG%

Andrei Kirilenko

Overall record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Regular season record: 3-1 (75 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 21.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 41.9 FG%

Andrei Kirilenko stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 63.0 FG%

Kenyon Martin

Overall record: 5-2 (71.4 percent)

Regular season record: 5-2 (71.4 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 22.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 42.4 FG%

Kenyon Martin stats: 14.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.8 FG%

Dennis Johnson

Overall record: 19-8 (70.4 percent)

Regular season record: 13-8 (61.9 percent)

Playoff record: 6-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 34.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.6 apg, 50.2 FG%

Dennis Johnson stats: 13.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 7.4 apg, 50.2 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 39.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.8 apg, 46.4 FG%

Dennis Johnson stats (playoffs): 19.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 7.0 apg, 44.3 FG%

Larry Bird

Overall record: 23-11 (67.6 percent)

Regular season record: 17-11 (60.7 percent)

Playoff record: 6-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 33.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.8 apg, 50.6 FG%

Larry Bird stats: 26.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 6.4 apg, 49.8 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 39.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.8 apg, 46.4 FG%

Larry Bird stats (playoffs): 27.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 8.5 apg, 53.1 FG%

Micheal Ray Richardson

Overall record: 4-2 (66.6 percent)

Regular season record: 4-2 (66.6 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 29.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 7.3 apg, 51.3 FG%

Micheal Ray Richardson: 22.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 9.3 apg, 50.4 FG%

Bob McAdoo

Overall record: 2-1 (66.6 percent)

Regular season record: 2-1 (66.6 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 42.5 FG%

Bob McAdoo stats: 11.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 46.4 FG%

Steve Francis

Overall record: 2-1 (66.6 percent)

Regular season record: 2-1 (66.6 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 18.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.0 apg, 45.3 FG%

Steve Francis stats: 14.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 33.3 FG%

Rashard Lewis

Overall record: 2-1 (66.6 percent)

Regular season record: 2-1 (66.6 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 23.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 42.9 FG%

Rashard Lewis stats: 21.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 52.0 FG%

Adrian Dantley

Overall record: 14-8 (63.6 percent)

Regular season record: 10-7 (58.8 percent)

Playoff record: 4-1 (80.0 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 37.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.3 apg, 48.2 FG%

Adrian Dantley stats: 22.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 52.0 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 27.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 49.1 FG%

Adrian Dantley stats (playoffs): 18.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 50.0 FG%

Kevin McHale

Overall record: 24-14 (63.2 percent)

Regular season record: 19-14 (57.5 percent)

Playoff record: 5-0 (100 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 33.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.7 apg, 51.0 FG%

Kevin McHale stats: 20.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 57.5 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 41.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.6 apg, 49.7 FG%

Kevin McHale stats (playoffs): 25.2 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 59.0 FG%

Kobe Bryant

Overall record: 5-3 (62.5 percent)

Regular season record: 5-3 (62.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 24.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 43.6 FG%

Kobe Bryant stats: 22.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 46.6 FG%

Ben Wallace

Overall record: 5-3 (62.5 percent)

Regular season record: 5-3 (62.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 22.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.0 FG%

Ben Wallace stats: 7.9 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 2.9 bpg, 51.0 FG%

Andrew Toney

Overall record: 5-3 (62.5 percent)

Regular season record: 5-3 (62.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 36.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 58.2 FG%

Andrew Toney stats: 12.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 4.9 apg, 44.0 FG%

Chauncey Billups

Overall record: 6-4 (60 percent)

Regular season record: 6-4 (60 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 25.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 40.4 FG%

Chauncey Billups stats: 13.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 43.7 FG%

Danny Ainge

Overall record: 26-18 (59.0 percent)

Regular season record: 16-10 (61.5 percent)

Playoff record: 10-8 (55.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 34.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.1 apg, 50.4 FG%

Danny Ainge stats: 11.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.1 apg, 47.4 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 38.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 6.2 apg, 49.8 FG%

Danny Ainge stats (playoffs): 12.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 49.7 FG%

Hakeem Olajuwon

Overall record: 13-10 (56.5 percent)

Regular season record: 13-10 (56.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 30.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.4 apg, 46.8 FG%

Hakeem Olajuwon stats: 21.9 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.3 bpg, 51.1 FG%

Mark Eaton

Overall record: 9-7 (56.2 percent)

Regular season record: 9-7 (56.2 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 35.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.0 apg, 48.1 FG%

Mark Eaton stats: 8.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 3.8 bpg, 53.5 FG%

Sleepy Floyd

Overall record: 9-7 (56.2 percent)

Regular season record: 9-7 (56.2 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 28.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5.4 apg, 48.4 FG%

Sleepy Floyd stats: 14.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 7.0 apg, 46.8 FG%

Dennis Rodman

Overall record: 33-26 (55.9 percent)

Regular season record: 21-16 (56.7 percent)

Playoff record: 12-10 (54.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 31.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.7 apg, 47.8 FG%

Dennis Rodman stats: 9.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 55.8 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 30.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 6.1 apg, 48.1 FG%

Dennis Rodman stats (playoffs): 7.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 0.8 bpg, 48.5 FG%

Kevin Garnett

Overall record: 5-4 (55.6 percent)

Regular season record: 5-4 (55.6 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 28.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 46.8 FG%

Kevin Garnett stats: 20.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 50.7 FG%

Joe Barry Carroll

Overall record: 5-4 (55.6 percent)

Regular season record: 5-4 (55.6 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 28.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 6.4 apg, 46.4 FG%

Joe Barry Carroll stats: 16.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 48.4 FG%

Isiah Thomas

Overall record: 36-29 (55.4 percent)

Regular season record: 24-19 (55.8 percent)

Playoff record: 12-10 (54.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 31.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.5 apg, 47.6 FG%

Isiah Thomas stats: 21.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 9.3 apg, 44.4 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 30.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 6.1 apg, 48.1 FG%

Isiah Thomas stats (playoffs): 18.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 8.3 apg, 39.7 FG%

Bill Laimbeer

Overall record: 36-30 (54.5 percent)

Regular season record: 24-20 (54.5 percent)

Playoff record: 12-10 (54.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 31.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.5 apg, 49.5 FG%

Bill Laimbeer stats: 13.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 52.9 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 30.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 6.1 apg, 48.1 FG%

Bill Laimbeer stats (playoffs): 9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.5 FG%

Jason Kidd

Overall record: 6-5 (54.5 percent)

Regular season record: 6-5 (54.5 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 26.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 44.9 FG%

Jason Kidd stats: 12.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 9.4 apg, 34.7 FG%

World B. Free

Overall record: 7-6 (53.8 percent)

Regular season record: 7-6 (53.8 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 32.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.8 apg, 49.7 FG%

World B. Free stats: 21.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 47.6 FG%

Robert Parish

Overall record: 27-25 (51.9 percent)

Regular season record: 20-22 (47.6 percent)

Playoff record: 7-3 (70.0 percent)

Michael Jordan stats: 33.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 52.0 FG%

Robert Parish stats: 13.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 54.8 FG%

Michael Jordan stats (playoffs): 36.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.8 apg, 47.5 FG%

Robert Parish stats (playoffs): 11.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 53.8 FG%

