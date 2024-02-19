NBA All-Star wraps up and playoff push begins, these are the storylines to watch
USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt and Mackenzie Salmon were in Indiana for the 2024 NBA All-Star festivities and help us prepare for the backend of the regular season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James face off once again as the captains and leading vote-getters from their respective conferences.
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.
Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September, and is working to be ready to go for the Dodgers’ season opener on March 20 in South Korea.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Ohio State defenders worked to deny Edey the ball in the post, then forced multiple turnovers when he was able to corral it.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The judging was a major subplot in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
The UFC has a new featherweight champion.
Masciangelo will never forget his debut with the Hornets.
The 7-foot-4 French phenom is far from a finished product but is still doing things we haven't seen before.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
Here are a few things to keep an eye on as the league’s best and brightest strut their stuff across three days of basketball-related activities.
"Our recent experience with these exams has been less than positive," the agency wrote in an e-mail to the league.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Byrd underwent 22 surgeries in 45 days. It didn't stop him from playing college baseball.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Now's the time to work hard to upgrade your fantasy hockey teams. Our waiver wire suggestions can help.
Fantasy baseball analysts Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens reveal whom they're amped to select when they're on the clock in 2024.
Volkanovski is 35, and fighters 35 and over are just 1-21 in UFC title fights against younger competitors in all the divisions south of middleweight.
In today's edition: Caitlin Clark's record-breaking night, Harrison Butker's season for the ages, NASCAR kicks off in Daytona, and more.