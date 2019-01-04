NBA All-Star voting: Warriors campaigning for DeMarcus Cousins at Oracle originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors have had four All-Stars in each of the last two seasons. This year, they'd like five.

In addition to asking fans to vote for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors are now campaigning to get DeMarcus Cousins to the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C.

Placards of Cousins were placed around Oracle Arena on Thursday night ahead of the Warriors-Rockets game.

Close up, for the curious pic.twitter.com/3MDN5V9mGi — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 4, 2019

Believe it or not, but Cousins actually has 92,977 votes when the first round of voting was released Thursday morning.

It's a noble cause by the Warriors, but Boogie hasn't played a single game yet this season. Since Cousins has been an All-Star the last four seasons, the Warriors probably feel obligated to include him with the other four All-Stars.