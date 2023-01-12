NBA All-Star voting: Steph Curry leads guards; Jordan Poole vanishes in update

Steph leads guards, JP vanishes in latest All-Star vote update originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry held his place as the top vote-getter among all guards in the second NBA All-Star fan voting update released Thursday morning.

Curry was one of five Warriors who received enough votes to crack the top 10 among Western Conference guards and frontcourt players. Golden State guard Jordan Poole, who was included on the first fan returns last week, fell off the list.

Curry, with 3.9 million votes, has a steady lead over Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić for first place among West guards, although he's well behind Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (4.8 million), Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets (4.5 million) and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (4.5 million) for the overall lead.

Poole was the only Western Conference guard to lose his place in the top 10. He was replaced by Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (221,068 votes), who is looking to make his first career All-Star appearance.

Klay Thompson, with 836,963 votes, remained in fifth place among guards in the West. He ranks well behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 million) for fourth but has a comfortable lead over Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (689,025) in sixth.

Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney didn't move up or down since the first update, remaining in fifth, eighth and ninth place among frontcourt players, respectively.

It appears Curry is heading for his ninth career All-Star appearance. Thompson could be named an All-Star for the first time since 2019 before he missed two straight seasons with injuries. Green was an All-Star for the fourth time last season.

Looney has never been named an All-Star across eight NBA seasons, but his playoff dominance last summer and moments like his game-winning buzzer-beater Jan. 2 to beat the Atlanta Hawks have cemented his status as a fan-favorite on the defending-champion Warriors.

The NBA will reveal the All-Star Game starters and two team captains on Jan. 26. The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to begin Feb. 17 from Vivint Arena in Utah.

