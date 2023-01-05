NBA All-Star voting: Steph Curry tops guards; Six total Warriors among leaders

Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

No surprises here.

The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in first fan returns released Thursday.

With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins again finds himself among the Western Conference's frontcourt leaders after being voted to his first All-Star game last season. His 1,123,898 votes place him fifth on the leaderboard, while teammate Draymond Green is at No. 8 with 405,245.

The team's Iron Man, Kevon Looney, is looking to make the first All-Star game of his career and currently sits at No. 10 on the leaderboard with 245,985 votes.

And Klay Thompson, after stating his personal goal for the season is to make the All-Star team, is fifth among West guards with 514,104 votes. His teammate and fellow guard Jordan Poole rounds out the top 10 with 138,392 votes.

The Warriors' season has been filled with ups and downs, but the team remains confident they can win the second of back-to-back NBA titles this spring, if healthy.

And with a roster that boasts the most vote-getters among all of the league's teams, there's certainly a chance Golden State can make that hope a reality.

