The 2020 NBA All-Star game is slated for February 16.

This evening, the fans All-Star voting results were announced.

The dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony came in the top six in voting for their respective category in the Western Conference.

Melo ranked sixth in frontcourt voting, while Lillard came in third for the guards out West.

This year's All-Star game will have the same format as the last couple of seasons with captains drafting their teams early next month.

The top All-Star Game vote getters in each conference are automatically chosen as captains.

The two captains and the entire 10-starter pool of players was announced today:

Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Houston Rockets G James Harden

Los Angeles Lakers F Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Clippers F Kawhi Leonard

Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young

Boston Celtics G Kemba Walker

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors F Pascal Siakam

Lakers LeBron James and Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the NBA's All-Star Game captains for the second-straight season.

A quick breakdown of how it all works:

-- Fan vote (50 percent)

-- Current players' selections (25 percent)

-- Media representatives (25 percent)

The league's 30 NBA head coaches will now pick the seven reserves from their respective conferences.

Here are the important dates to keep in mind:

-- The reserves will be announced on Thursday, January 30.

-- The draft will be held at 4:00 p.m. PT Thursday, February 6 on TNT.

-- The All-Star game will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 16 in Chicago's United Center.

The NBA All-Star voting results are in: Where did Dame and Melo end up? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest