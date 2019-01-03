NBA All-Star voting: Kevin Durant trails Luka Doncic in first returns originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Thursday morning, the NBA released the first returns for All-Star voting and the results are...

... interesting.

To nobody's surprise, Steph Curry leads all Western Conference guards and Lakers star LeBron James is in first place in the Western Conference frontcourt.

But the most surprising takeaway is that Kevin Durant finds himself in the third spot right now because Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is currently in second place in the frontcourt. The 19-year-old sensation from Slovenia racked up about 20,000 more votes than Durant.

Clearly, people in Slovenia are staying up 24 hours a day and voting at alarming rates...

Yes, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose is currently ahead of red-hot James Harden in the backcourt. Your eyes are not deceiving you.

Draymond Green is in ninth place in the frontcourt, while DeMarcus Cousins -- who hasn't played a single second this year -- is in 10th with nearly 93,000 votes.

Klay Thompson is in a distant fifth among West guards.

The fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while NBA players and a media panel each hold 25 percent of the weight.

In case you forgot -- the player from the Western Conference that receives the most votes and the player from the Eastern Conference that receives the most votes will be the two captains who then draft the teams from the pool of All-Stars.

If current voting holds, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks would be the captains. LeBron and Curry were team captains in 2018.

Voting will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:59pm PT.

