NBA All-Star voting: Kevin Durant falls, now fourth in West frontcourt originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders Friday night at 6 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

The NBA released the second returns on fan All-Star voting and the results were not kind to Kevin Durant.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The two-time Finals MVP is now fourth in the Western Conference frontcourt -- trailing LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Paul George.

Last week, Durant was in third place but George vaulted ahead of him by 141,248 votes.

The second returns of #NBAAllStar Voting 2019 presented by @Google!



Vote on https://t.co/R6fBO5LSAS, the NBA App or by searching for your favorite player or team on Google.

Vote now! https://t.co/7WGNCNxnJB pic.twitter.com/akz3wREzFM





— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 10, 2019

Steph Curry is still No. 1 among Western Conference guards, but Derrick Rose trails the two-time MVP by only 107,318 votes.

James Harden -- arguably the front-runner for league MVP -- is in third place, a solid 312,180 votes behind Rose.

The fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while NBA players and a media panel each hold 25 percent of the weight.

Story continues

The starting lineup consists of two guards and three frontcourt players, so Durant is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the fan vote.

LeBron James is No. 1 overall with 2,779,812 votes. Giannis Anteteokoummpo is No. 2 overall (and No. 1 in the Eastern Conference) with 2,670,816 votes. As of now, those two would be the captains.

Voting will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:59pm PT.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller