NBA All-Star Voting: Andrew Wiggins makes huge climb, Steph Curry still leads

Wiggins makes huge climb in All-Star voting; Steph still leader originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry still leads all NBA players, while Andrew Wiggins is climbing the leaderboards as the NBA revealed its second round of All-Star voting returns for the 2022 event in Cleveland.

Stephen Curry (West guards), Kevin Durant (East frontcourt), DeMar DeRozan (East guards) and LeBron James (West frontcourt) continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot. pic.twitter.com/dAaVBHrXi5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2022

Wiggins has slid up into No. 3 among the top vote-getters for Western Conference frontcourt players, just behind James and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with 1.8 million votes so far. As of now, Wiggins would be chosen as one of the 10 starters for the All-Star Game.

Curry's 4.4 million votes just outpace Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has 4.3 million.

Draymond Green has 1.2 million votes and stands sixth among West forwards, but likely would be selected as a reserve if he is not voted a starter. Klay Thompson, who made his long-awaited return on Sunday, now is fourth among guards in the West with 749,038 votes.

Another interesting note is that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has moved up to second in the fan voting for guards from the West. Morant helped lead Memphis to a win over the Warriors on Tuesday night, and refused to high-five a young fan at his home arena because he was wearing a Warriors jersey. The Grizzlies later ran a promotion inviting any fan 12 and younger to exchange an opposing team's jersey for a Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. one.

Steph and Ja might be the two best point guards in the West outside of Chris Paul, and it would be thrilling to see them on the same All-Star squad in February depending on how the draft shakes out.

