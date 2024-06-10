NBA star spotted playing pickup game at Folsom gym

(FOX40.COM) — Life Time in Folsom had a special guest over the weekend.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry joined gym members on the court for a pickup game on Saturday. Former Sacramento Kings and Warriors guard Kent Bazemore joined Curry for the pickup game.

Several videos on social media show the All-Pro guard showcasing his handles before missing a three-point shot. Seconds later, the ball was passed to Curry, who attempted another three-pointer, but this time the shot went in.

The three-point shot was followed by his trademark “Night Night” celebration.

Curry and the Warriors’ season ended after getting eliminated in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament by the Kings on April 16.

The Kings beat the Warriors 118-94 at the Golden 1 Center in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game. Sacramento’s playoff hopes ended three days later after losing on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans 105-98 in the eighth seed game.

