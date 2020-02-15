NBA All-Star Saturday 2020: How to watch Skills Challenge, Dunk Contest, 3-point Contest

The NBA's All-Star weekend is here. And before Team Giannis and Team LeBron face off in the marquee event, the league has several other contests to get through.

On Friday night, Team USA defeated Team World 151-131 in the Rising Stars Challenge. For the first time since 2017, no Boston Celtics participated in that event.

But on Saturday night, the Celtics will have someone participating in one of the All-Star events. Jayson Tatum will look to defend his title in the All-Star Skills Challenge. Tatum won last season as a 20-year-old and has stated that he's looking to win this year and then retire from participating in the event.

Tatum, a first-time All-Star, will join Bam Adebayo (Miami), Patrick Beverley (LA Clippers), Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto) in the competition. Gilgeous-Alexander is an injury replacement for Derrick Rose.

The Dunk Contest and 3-point Contest will also be a part of NBA's All-Star Saturday programming. The Dunk Contest has some intrigue this year as Lakers center Dwight Howard, winner of the 2008 contest, will take on current Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who narrowly lost to Zach LaVine in an entertaining 2016 contest.

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is making his second appearance after being the runner up in 2017 while Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will make his first appearance and will round out the four-man field.

The 3-point contest will feature eight shooters: Trae Young (Atlanta), David Bertans (Washington), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Buddy Hield (Sacramento), Duncan Robinson (Miami), Zach LaVine (Chicago), and Devonte' Graham (Charlotte).

The 3-point contest is a little different this year, as the NBA has added two extra shots from six feet beyond the 3-point line to the contest. Those shots will be worth three points each if they go in.

Here's where and when to tune in to 2020 NBA All-Star Saturday:

When: Saturday, February 15, 8 p.m. ET.

TV channel: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV





