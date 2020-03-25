NBA star Russell Westbrook sheds his starter home in Oklahoma
While the NBA is on hiatus, former Thunder star Russell Westbrook found time to wrap up some business back in Oklahoma. His single-story home, which he bought shortly after joining the team in 2008, just sold for $426,900.
The nine-time All-Star, who now plays for the Houston Rockets, has purchased plenty of real estate since then. In 2015, he bought a Beverly Crest abode from Scott Disick for $4.65 million and upgraded again three years later, nabbing a Brentwood mansion near LeBron James for $19.75 million.
This one’s a bit more modest at just over 3,000 square feet. It sits on a landscaped lot in Edmond, a suburban city a few miles north of the Thunder stadium.
Past a brick facade, the interior boasts a neutral color palette with columns, crown molding and floors of hardwood and tile. A remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops expands to a family room with a stone fireplace. Through three sets of glass doors, the space opens outside.
Elsewhere are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with herringbone floors and a spa tub. Out back, a kidney-shaped pool comes with a pair of basketball hoops.
In the NBA, Westbrook has made nine all-star teams while winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last three seasons.
The high-scoring point guard has deep ties to Los Angeles, having attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale and UCLA, where he was the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.
Kermit Brown of Churchill-Brown and Associates was the listing agent. Ashley Smith of Providence Realty represented the buyer. The original listing was first reported by Realtor.com.