NBA star Russell Westbrook sheds his starter home in Oklahoma

Nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook now plays for the Houston Rockets. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

While the NBA is on hiatus, former Thunder star Russell Westbrook found time to wrap up some business back in Oklahoma. His single-story home, which he bought shortly after joining the team in 2008, just sold for $426,900.

The nine-time All-Star, who now plays for the Houston Rockets, has purchased plenty of real estate since then. In 2015, he bought a Beverly Crest abode from Scott Disick for $4.65 million and upgraded again three years later, nabbing a Brentwood mansion near LeBron James for $19.75 million.

This one’s a bit more modest at just over 3,000 square feet. It sits on a landscaped lot in Edmond, a suburban city a few miles north of the Thunder stadium.

Past a brick facade, the interior boasts a neutral color palette with columns, crown molding and floors of hardwood and tile. A remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops expands to a family room with a stone fireplace. Through three sets of glass doors, the space opens outside.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with herringbone floors and a spa tub. Out back, a kidney-shaped pool comes with a pair of basketball hoops.

In the NBA, Westbrook has made nine all-star teams while winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last three seasons.

The high-scoring point guard has deep ties to Los Angeles, having attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale and UCLA, where he was the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

Kermit Brown of Churchill-Brown and Associates was the listing agent. Ashley Smith of Providence Realty represented the buyer. The original listing was first reported by Realtor.com.