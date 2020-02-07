NBA All-Star rosters: Giannis Antetokounmpo's hilarious reason for picking Kemba Walker over ex-MVP

The pool of players for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game was finalized last week, and on Thursday night, team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James did a fantasy draft to create two rosters for the league's midseason showcase in Chicago.

Antetokounmpo's third pick, which was a starting lineup spot, came down to Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar eventually settled on Walker, and he had a hilarious reason for why.

"I want somebody that's gonna pass the ball."



Giannis on picking Kemba 💀 pic.twitter.com/Npcgfx468J



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2020

Antetokounmpo does make a good point.

While Harden is capable of racking up assists, he's definitely a shoot-first player, but in fairness, he's won an MVP playing that kind of style. Walker is a really impressive scorer, but he's also a willing playmaker, and anyone who's watched the Celtics this season knows that the veteran guard has no problem feeding his teammates the ball when they're in a groove. Walker's style would be more fun to play with in an All-Star Game setting.

Antetokounmpo made the right choice between Walker and Harden, but plenty of his other picks deserve criticism. If you look at how the two rosters turned out, a strong argument can be made that James has the better overall team.

The 2020 #NBAAllStar rosters are set! How did you fare with your predictions? @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/UPuYGO5PwA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

